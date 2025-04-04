The O. Zone: I love April powder … and protests. Get out there on both fronts!

The author busting through some branches on Seldom in Sundown Bowl at Vail on Friday. Anybody know what happened to the “Seldom” trail sign?

Vail has been hit with more than 20 inches of cold snow over the past week, topping 300 inches for the season and offering some seriously soft and uncrowded turns with the spring break crowds finally in our rearview.

The situation is just as true up the hill a bit on the way to Leadville, where Ski Cooper has seen soft snow and ridiculously low prices since the calendar flipped to April. Not an April Fools’ Day joke: Ski Cooper is charging just $35 a day until it closes on Sunday, April 13. Get up there and support our nonprofit (non-mega) resort neighbor.

Something else to do this weekend: Get to the Edwards roundabout at noon on Saturday and scream at the insanity of our six-times bankrupt president launching our economy off the cliff with tariffs that are really just taxes on consumers just so he can make corporations and companies come kiss his ring and bend a knee Game of Thrones style. Tell him to keep his king-wannabe “Hands Off” our … everything.

Loved all the animosity (won’t call it hate) aimed at the real emperor these days, King Doge Bag Elon, last Saturday at his Tesla dealership in Gypsum. Bring that fire times 10 Saturday in Edwards. I’ll be there.

Then hit the slopes again and think about how pathetic Donny Boy and Dogey Boy would be on the mountain in jeans and Starter jackets with MAGA hats. One more storm is coming our way Friday night, so Saturday should be soft. After that it’s back to sunshine and spring skiing, according to forecasters.

Beaver Creek also closes on Sunday, April 13, and Vail closes on Easter Sunday, April 20, so you’re running out of time to carve lift-served turns. Then you have to earn your turns by skinning or heading to Breck or A-Basin.

The early April return to winter in the Eagle River Valley comes after a blistering final week of March that, according to the soon-to-be-DOGEd NOAA (’cause who needs icky weather and climate news?), saw a massive decrease in our snowpack as temps soared into the 60s.

In other bummer Vail news, the town is taking serious heat for implementing paid summer parking for the first time in its 60-year history, apparently because those parking structures (sorry, garages) are aging out a bit. Gotta say, maybe it’s time to leave those SUVs at home and start pushing for a ski train connecting to our airport.

Editor’s note: The O. Zone is a recurring opinion column by RealVail.com publisher David O. Williams. Please read how you can help support this site by considering a donation or signing up for news alerts … or both.