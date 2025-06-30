Eagle County to break ground on phase 1 of final segment of Eagle Valley Trail

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on a groundbreaking celebration Tuesday, July 1 for Phase 1 of the final segment of the Eagle Valley Trail:

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will host a groundbreaking celebration for Phase 1 of the final segment of the Eagle Valley Trail on Tuesday, July 1, at 4:00 p.m. at the Mott’s Landing parking area, the east end of the Horn Ranch Open Space, marking a major milestone in the effort to complete a fully connected, countywide paved trail system.



This final stretch will start to close the remaining 7-mile gap in the 63-mile Eagle Valley Trail, fulfilling a decades-long vision to link communities from Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon, along with a spur trail to Minturn, with a safe and scenic non-motorized route.



Johnson Construction has been hired as the general contractor for this project, which includes significant engineering challenges, most notably the construction of large retaining walls along the narrow corridor between the Eagle River and U.S. Highway 6. The project is estimated to cost approximately $13 million and will be completed by July 31, 2026.



“This isn’t just about finishing a trail, it’s about connecting the people and places that make Eagle County special,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “We’re building something that will benefit our community for generations.”



Funding for this phase includes $5 million in federal grant support, a critical investment that helps move forward one of the trail’s most complex and costly segments. In addition to the $22 million in Certificates of Participation issued by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, support has also come from Eagle County municipalities and metro districts, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), private and family foundations, local businesses, and individual donors.



Once complete, the Eagle Valley Trail will offer residents and visitors an accessible and sustainable way to commute, recreate, and experience the beauty of Eagle County. It will also connect to trail networks in neighboring counties, providing over 140 miles of off-highway riding from Breckenridge to Aspen.



The public is encouraged to attend the July 1 groundbreaking event. Parking is available at the Horn Ranch Open Space lot. Better yet, ride your bike and be part of the vision!



For more information about the Eagle Valley Trail, visit eaglevalleytrail.org.