Town of Vail to implement paid summer parking to fund structure repairs

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on paid summer parking:

The Town of Vail will implement a new paid parking program this summer to help fund repairs and maintenance of the town’s parking structures, while also encouraging the use of transit. A recent assessment shows a need for approximately $10.5 million in repairs over the next 5 years, as well as an increase of up to $2.5 million toward annual maintenance to keep Vail’s aging structures in use.

In tandem with the new parking program, Vail Transit will expand its free summer schedule to include 15-minute East Vail service, West Vail Express and Lionsridge Loop service, and additional Sandstone service. The full schedule will be available at www.vail.gov/bus in the coming weeks. The service will complement the enhanced summer schedule announced by Core Transit, which is free throughout the majority of Eagle County.

In deciding to move forward with paid summer parking, the Vail Town Council weighed the significant funding needed for the parking structures with the effect on employees, especially those originating from down valley, as well as the value of both guests and locals spending time in Vail.

A summary of the plan is as follows:

Paid parking will be in place from May 30 through Sept. 28.

Retail or drive-up rates will be $2 per hour, with one hour free, maxing out at $10 per day.

All vehicles entering after 3 p.m. will park for free until 4 a.m. in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures.

Those who purchased parking passes for the 2024-25 winter season will have their pass automatically extended with no additional fee and existing passholders will receive either free parking or discounted daily rates, depending on pass type.

Premier Pass – Rates will be free at all locations, with the exception of event parking at Ford Park and Soccer lots. Parking availability will not be guaranteed.

Vail Village and Lionshead Business Premier Pass – Rates will be free at their respective structures. Parking availability will not be guaranteed.

Employee Plus Pass – Day rates will be free at all locations, with the exception of event parking at Ford Park and Soccer lots.

Employee Pass – Day rates will be free at the Lionshead and Red Sandstone structures and charged at the Local Pass discount rate at the Vail Village structure, Ford Park and Soccer Lot with the exception of event parking at Ford Park and Soccer lots.

Vail and Eagle County Local Pass – Day rates will be $1 per hour, with 2 hours free, maxing out at $5 per day at all locations, with the exception of event parking at Ford Park and Soccer lots.

Summer-only passes for 2025 will be available for purchase beginning in mid-May.

Event parking rates at Ford Park and the Soccer Lot will increase from $15 to $20 and will still be free for vehicles with four or more occupants.

Overnight rates will match winter rates at $35 at the Red Sandstone Garage and $60 at the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures.

The complete program will be available before the end of April on www.vail.gov. For more information, contact Vail’s Parking Operations at parking_supv@vail.gov.

