Ace Hardware set to open store in Avon

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Ace Hardware coming to town:

An Ace Hardware is coming to Avon, filling the retail space vacated by Office Depot in 2013, and adding a third Ace Hardware location in Eagle County. Ernie Christian, owner of Ace Hardware in Vail, Gypsum and Leadville, is seeking to lease the 20,323 sq.ft. retail space, located at 220 Beaver Creek Place in Avon.

The new location will be much larger than a standard Ace Hardware store, and Mr. Christian is willing to fill the space with additional merchandise, but expressed a need for financial support for this initial investment.

The limited sales tax rebate has no direct cost to the Town. The agreement specifies that Avon will rebate 50% of the Town’s 4% sales tax collected from the retail sales at Ace Hardware up to a total maximum amount of $300,000. The rebate will begin when Ace Hardware in Avon opens to the general public for retail business and shall expire no later than December 31, 2030.

An Ace Hardware store is anticipated to draw more customers to the East Avon commercial area and will likely benefit adjacent businesses with more foot traffic. The Avon location is expected to meet a need and provide a relatively easy store to access for Avon and mid-valley residents. Ace Hardware in Avon is expected to open by January 1, 2026.

For more information, please email info@avon.org.