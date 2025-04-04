Ski Cooper closes out season in style with $35 day passes through April 13

Ski Cooper on Friday issued the following press release on $35 adult day passes through the end of the season on Sunday, April 13:

Surrounded by lift tickets surpassing $200 at mega resorts, Cooper makes a bold move and finishes the season with the most affordable option in Colorado. Day passes next week through closing will only be $35.

“All season long we have had $35 tickets for kids aged 6-14. Next week we can all feel like kids again with $35 day passes for adults as well. With amazing peak-season type snow, it’s a perfect combination to finish out the season,” says Dana Tyler Johnson, Cooper’s Director of Marketing and Sales.

Ski Cooper is known for bucking the trend on ski ticket pricing. This season they unveiled the $45 adult day pass for Mondays through Thursdays which was highly successful in boosting typically quieter times of the week.

Ski Cooper CEO Dan Torsell says: “Let’s face it, this time of year most folks start focusing on summer activities and forget about skiing. Well at 35 bucks a pop, and with some of the best conditions we have had all season we hope this deal will cause heads to turn and provide a reason to head to the hills for a few more days of doing what we all like to do best!”

Whether you purchase at the ticket window or online in advance, the price will be the same. You will receive the same low price, no matter where you make the purchase.

Closing day is April 13th at Ski Cooper. They welcome you to take advantage of this great deal before the season ends. In the season finale you can celebrate a great season with live music by Horizon Line on April 13th, out on the deck in the spring sunshine. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Ski Cooper is a nonprofit alpine ski resort located nine miles outside of Leadville, CO whose mission is to deliver unparalleled snowsports experiences at family-friendly prices. Ski Cooper comprises 64 named runs and five lifts spanning 480 skiable acres.