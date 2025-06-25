Donations sought for severely injured Vail Police officer

Editor’s note: This post was updated by the Town of Vail on Thursday, June 26: “Due to the creation of a fake account impersonating the Stephen Williams Fund, the Venmo account has been disabled. The Vail Police Department is asking those who wish to donate to use the family’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-stephen-heal-from-motorcycle-crash. All donations already received through Venmo have been safely deposited at Alpine Bank.”



The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on donations being sought for Vail Police Officer Stephen Williams, who was severely injured when a truck struck his motorcycle on I-70 during his commute to work:

On June 19, Vail Police Officer Stephen Williams was severely injured when a truck struck his motorcycle on I-70 during his commute to work. While his helmet and protective clothing likely saved his life, Williams sustained serious internal injuries as well as multiple broken bones and fractures.

Officer Williams has served the residents and guests of Vail for close to 6 years. He is facing a long recovery and his family needs support.

Donations will be deposited directly into an account for the family at Alpine Bank. Unlike online donation platforms, this ensures 100% of the money collected will go to the Williams family, without any fees or deductions. Contributors are asked to include the description “Charitable donation to the Stephen Williams Support Fund.”

For more information, contact Vail Deputy Police Chief Matt Westenfelder at mwestenfelder@vail.gov.