National ‘Hands Off’ Day of Action rally set for Edwards roundabout on April 5

Organizers of the National “Hands Off” Day of Action on Tuesday issued the following press release on how community members can participate locally with a rally at the Edwards roundabout from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5. People are encouraged to “rise up against the political grab for our American democracy, rights, government, neighbors, wallets, and future.” Here’s the press release:

EDWARDS, CO – On Saturday, April 5th, 12:00-2:00 PM, community members across Eagle County are unifying at the Edwards Roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6 and Edwards Access Road in solidarity with the nationwide “Hands Off” protest to send a clear message to Trump, Musk, DOGE, MAGA Republicans, and the 1% billionaires that our freedoms, democracy, and futures are not negotiable or for sale!

Millions of Americans are fed up with the 1% billionaires buying their way into our government and railroading our democracy. We are facing attacks on our education, healthcare, public lands, consumer protection, international peacekeeping efforts, immigrant communities, clean drinking water, social security, Medicaid, voting rights and more . . . you name it! Our essential services are being aggressively dismantled to consolidate, privatize, and earn more profits for the 1% billionaires and to raise prices and taxes and deliver less care for the 99% working people. Our country, government services, freedoms, and everything we have fought and paid for our whole lives is not up for grabs!



These corrupt and greedy individuals think they are above the law and can violate judicial orders and even our constitution. They are counting on us to stay home and be overworked, overwhelmed, and discouraged in response to their blatant assaults against us. They are trying to divide us and fight against each other rather than stand up to them, but we will stand together against them to protect and defend our democracy, and we will not stop until we are heard!

“United we stand, divided we fall.”

Our local action is part of a wider national day of uniting people to demand, “Hands Off! Our Eagle County Sheriff’s Department will be onsite to help ensure everyone’s safety.

All are welcome and encouraged to M.A.R.C.H.

M – Make a sign – tell a story with data, personal experience, quotes, calls to action, etc. A – Arrive with friends and family – power in numbers

R – Respect the space- stay peaceful and on sidewalks

C – Carry water – stay hydrated

H – Hold your values high – be proud you showed up

Event Details:

📅 Saturday, April 5, 2025

🕛 12:00- 2:00 PM

📍 Hwy 6 Roundabout, Edwards, CO

Can’t Make it? Act with the QR Code: