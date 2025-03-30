Peaceful protest targets Musk, Tesla with Trump Aviation plane nearby at Eagle County Airport

With a Trump Aviation custom Boeing 757 across the street at the Eagle County Regional Airport, dozens of protesters gathered in front of the local Tesla dealership on Saturday with signs such as “Trump & Musk the Real Terrorists”, “Musk Rat” and “Fire Musk”.

The protest was part of the “Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action” targeting more than 200 Tesla dealerships around the world and skewering the billionaire backer of President Donald Trump, Tesla’s Elon Musk, who has been gutting the U.S. government as head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – an “agency” not established by Congress.

From the U.S. Forest Service to the Social Security Administration to Medicaid to the Veterans Administration, massive staffing and funding cuts are impacting Americans in every state who rely on government services and benefits.

“Stand With Veterans” one protester demanded in front of the Tesla dealership on Cooley Mesa Road in Gypsum on Saturday. Another proclaimed: “Porsche = Fast, Lamborghini = Faster, Tesla = Fascist”.

It was unclear who in the Trump administration or Trump family was using the custom Boeing 757 Saturday at the private jet center adjacent to the commercial terminal at the Eagle County Regional Airport, which serves high-end travelers headed to both Vail and Aspen.

“The FBO [fixed-base operator that operates the private jet center] – Signature Aviation — hosted Trump’s private plane while it was at the airport,” an Eagle County airport official told RealVail.com in an email.

“They let the airport know as a courtesy, but with no advance warning. No special arrangements were made with the airport, including additional security beyond what the airport already does. The airport was told there were Secret Service personnel onboard, but not who the passengers were,” the official added.

The White House press office did not respond to an email request for comment.

It was unclear if the 757 was “Air Force One”, which refers to any aircraft the president is onboard. Trump ordered new custom Boeing 747s during his first term, but because of Boeing’s manufacturing and quality control issues, those planes have been delayed.

DOGE and Musk are the darlings of the second Trump administration in Republican circles, with the newly named chair of the Colorado Republican Party, Brita Horn of McCoy, telling RealVail.com, “I was DOGE before DOGE was DOGE.” That’s a reference to Horn’s controversial stint as Routt County treasurer.

McCoy, where Horn is a volunteer firefighter, is in northern Eagle County on the Routt County border, but her family ranch is in Routt County, where she served as treasurer from 2012 to 2018.

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib, also an Eagle County resident on a ranch near Edwards, released the following statement on Horn taking over the state GOP chair from highly controversial former Colorado GOP Chair Dave Williams:

“Donald Trump demands that the Chair of the Colorado GOP bends the knee and puts Coloradans last in service of his agenda to jack up costs, make a joke of our veterans, gut Medicaid, and force you to pay for tax cuts for billionaires. It’s no surprise that the Colorado GOP elected Brita Horn — best known for using her government job to extract political favors and cost Routt County millions of dollars through her failed job as treasurer — to their top leadership spot. She’s a perfect fit for the new age of corruption that Trump requires of his puppets.”