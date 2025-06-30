Vail Hill Climb set for Saturday, July 5

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Vail Hill Climb:

On Saturday, July 5, don your leftover red, white and blue for a spirited race at altitude! With your adrenaline still pumping from the festivities the night before, you’ll have no problem motivating to get out the door for the Vail Recreation District’s 49th Annual Vail HillClimb, the third race in the 2025 Vail Trail Running Series. Presented by Discover Vail and named the best trail race by Colorado Runner Magazine twice, this iconic event is one you don’t want to miss!

This historic race tests local, regional and national runners with a 7.6 mile climb from Vail Village to Mid-Vail. The climb will begin at 7 a.m. in Vail Village, next to Vail’s Mountain Haus, and finish at Mid-Vail after ascending over 2,100 vertical feet. Race participants will follow the historic gravel double-track route that has made this race a favorite among trail running enthusiasts. You can view a course map here, and if you’re feeling bold, you can pre-run the course with the digital app!

Racers can pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time on Thursday, July 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. or Friday, July 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Alpine Wine & Spirits. Race day bib pickup and registration will also be available near Vail’s Mountain Haus adjacent to the Covered Bridge starting at 6 a.m. Due to the early Saturday start, we recommend you pick up your bib or register on Thursday or Friday afternoon. All racers will be required to fill out the Vail Resorts waiver before picking up your bib.

While you’re at the registration table, you can also pick up Gondola One tickets for any family and friends that want to watch you finish, free of charge! All spectators may ride the gondola from Vail Village to the finish line at Mid-Vail from 7 to 7:30 a.m only. After 7:30 a.m., they would need to wait until the gondola opens to the public at 9:30 a.m. and purchase a ticket. There are NO DOGS allowed on the gondola.

After finishing at Mid-Vail, participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt and refuel with

fruit and celebratory Northside Kitchen donuts. The awards ceremony will take place at Mid-Vail with recognition of top participants in each age division. After the awards, stick around for a chance to win raffle prizes from our sponsors (your bib is your raffle ticket)!

It is paid parking in Vail for the 2025 summer; you can learn more here. Racers are encouraged to park in the Vail Village parking structure which is the closest parking to the race start. Carpooling is encouraged.

REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit register.vailrec.com and save on individual races by registering before

﻿race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual Rates: $40 pre-registration, $48 week-of registration, $55 day-of registration.

Youth racers (ages 17 & younger) receive a 35% discount on all rates.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Following the Vail HillClimb, we return to Vail trails for the 10K & 5K@10,000 Feet on July 19 and the Berry Picker on Aug 2. We then head downvalley for the Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K on Aug. 23 before finishing up the series with the MeadowGold 10K & 5K in Minturn on Sept. 13.

The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our presenting series sponsor, Discover Vail. Individual race sponsors include Capitol Public House, Beaver Creek, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, Howard Head Sports Medicine and HyperIce. Partners also include Vail Daily, Instinct Trail, Ptarmigan Sports, Haymeadow, MountainSmith, FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, Yeti, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead, Demerbox, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, West Vail Liquor Mart and Alpine Wine & Spirits.