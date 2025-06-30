Commissioners seeks input on public lands in Eagle County

Eagle County recently issued the following press release seeking public input on the management and ownership of federal public lands in Eagle County:

The Board of County Commissioners invites all constituents to a public meeting to discuss public lands in Eagle County. The commissioners will vote on a public lands resolution affirming their opposition to the broad and indiscriminate sale, transfer, or disposal of these public lands as proposed by recent federal legislation. The commissioners are eager to accept public comment at this meeting.



Speakers will have two minutes for public comment to ensure everyone has an opportunity to speak.



Details

Date: Tuesday, July 1

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Eagle County Room, Eagle County Building, 500 Broadway, Eagle, CO



The meeting will begin with a presentation on public lands by the Eagle County Open Space and Natural Resources Department. That presentation can be viewed in advance here.



For more information or questions, please contact Laura Hartman, Senior Policy Analyst, laura.hartman@eaglecounty.us, 970-328-8613; or Marcia Gilles, Director of Open Space and Natural Resources, marcia.gilles@eaglecounty.us, 970-328-8697.