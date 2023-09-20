Opinion: Will Aspen end Boebert? If so, Vail (and the world) owes its ski-town rival

Boebert and friend in action at the Buell Theater in Denver on Sept. 10.

Could the elitist liberal enclave of Aspen be where Republican right-wing U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s tumultuous four-year tenure as the disturbing and embarrassing face of Colorado’s rough-and-tumble, working-class Western Slope comes to an end?

Whether it’s Democrat “Aspen Adam” Frisch, as his Republican foes refer to the former Aspen City Council member, or Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher, whom Boebert says she dumped this week after making out with him in a Denver theater before discovering he was a Democrat, Vail’s top ski-town rival looks to figure prominently in Boebert’s political future.

Frisch lost to Boebert by a scant 546 votes in 2022 – quite an accomplishment in a GOP plus-nine congressional district with virtually no national Democratic Party support – and, according to an internal poll, he now leads Boebert in the 2024 race for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

If indeed Gallagher was a Democratic plant embedded in Boebert’s camp to generate a scandal, as Boebert seems to be indicating, the highly elaborate plot worked brilliantly. After vaping in front of a pregnant patron, groping and being groped by Gallagher, singing and waving her cell phone around (all caught on video footage obtained by 9News), Boebert was kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver on Sept. 10.

Boebert, who flipped off theater workers on her way out, has since apologized. The only problem with Boebert’s latest conspiracy theory (remember, she was a QAnon supporter and a big proponent of the Big Lie that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump) is that Gallagher is reportedly an unaffiliated voter along with the majority of the CD3 electorate.

Maybe Boebert was giving restaurateur Gallagher, an owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, some pointers during what Boebert says was their first (and last) date at a performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical.

After all, the bombastic freedom fighter was a restaurateur in her own right with her now-defunct Shooter’s Grill in Rifle that rocketed her to right-wing stardom. And while there were some questions about the quality of her sliders, the age of her gun-toting waitresses and her disregard for covid closures, the place did put her on the political map.

Boebert, however, famously lost a lot of money with her alt-right, white nationalist watering hole, and Gallagher is now reportedly taking some heat in Aspen for his choice of theater dates, so maybe Boebert isn’t the best source for dining establishment advice.

The Colorado Turnout Project political action committee says the latest Boebert scandal – unlike her hero Trump’s admitted pussy-grabbing comments to Access Hollywood – should be politically career ending.

“Now, we’re not prudes,” the PAC recently wrote in a fundraising email. “But when any Member of Congress is this disrespectful to others in public, brazenly flouts social norms, and even laws, and then proceeds to lie about all of it—especially when they engage in sexual conduct in public around children—they should absolutely resign. They are not fit for public office.”

9News anchor Kyle Clark recently opined he wasn’t surprised by Boebert’s behavior, and no one should be, but what is surprising is how normalized Boebert and Trump’s behavior has become over the last seven years or so. And how little Boebert’s opponent call her out for backing Trump’s coup attempt in 2020 by reminding voters constantly of her “Today is 1776” tweet.

In late December of 2020, Boebert also tweeted, “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump?” And, despite a complete lack of evidence of any widespread voter fraud, she voted not to certify Biden’s free and fair election on Jan. 6, 2021. In May of 2020, Boebert told RealVail.com the 2nd Amendment was for overthrowing a tyrannical government – all of this as she espouses an ultra-religious dogma she clearly doesn’t live by.

While Frisch has aggressively gone after Boebert’s abysmal record on reproductive freedom, for some reason he’s more reticent on her even more troubling history of crapping on the constitution and undermining democracy by subverting the peaceful transfer of power. How do any other policy differences matter if Boebert and the indicted election saboteur Trump are reelected and we lose our system of government?

Boebert’s behavior should no longer surprise anyone, but we should all be shocked at how far our democracy has stumbled into the gutter with the Trumps and Boeberts of the world.