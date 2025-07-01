Vail Fourth of July festivities

The Town of Vail recently issued the following newsletter on Fourth of July festivities in town:

Come and celebrate the Fourth of July in Vail with Vail America Days, a beloved annual tradition! Plan for a festive morning parade through the streets of Vail, followed by family entertainment and a patriotic concert. Then enjoy a Vail-style nighttime fireworks display which will light up the sky at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, July 4, conditions permitting.

Those who gather in Vail and throughout the county are asked to be mindful that fire restrictions could be enacted at any time for Vail, Eagle County and other surrounding public lands. In addition, all personal fireworks are banned in Vail.

Vail America Days Schedule Overview

10 a.m. – Vail America Days Parade

10 a.m. – Family Entertainment

Noon – HAATS Black Hawk Display at Ford Park

2 p.m. – Patriotic Concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

9:45 p.m. – Fireworks

www.discovervail.com/4th

Parade: “Local Motion”



The region’s largest parade begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 4. The parade will progress from Golden Peak on Vail Valley Drive, then go west to Hanson Ranch Road, north on Bridge Street, west on Gore Creek Drive, north across the International Bridge, west along Meadow Drive and finally head through the Lionshead Mall to finish at approximately noon.

The theme for the 2025 Vail parade is “Local Motion.” The parade will feature community-organized floats, marching bands and performances including the Colorado State University Select Marching Band and Brothers of Brass from Denver, as well as the Vail Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team.

For a good view of the parade, arrive by 9:30 a.m. and pick a location along the parade route. To help reduce congestion, spectators are encouraged to ride their bikes or take the bus to the parade. Also, consider leaving your dog at home where it will be safe from the crowds and loud noises that could be startling.

Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and stay hydrated during the parade. Water-refill stations are located in the Vail Village and Lionshead Welcome Centers, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch the parade live on High Five Access Media Channel 5 or via livestream at highfivemedia.org. Or find it on Roku and Apple TV beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Family Entertainment



Enjoy these lively experiences throughout the day in Vail and Lionshead villages on Friday, July 4.

Vail Village Stage

Intersection of Meadow Drive/Willow Bridge Road

10 a.m. | Vail America Days Parade start

12:30 – 1:45 p.m. | The Fabulous Femmes

2:15 – 3:30 p.m. | Bourbon Brass Band

Lionshead Stage

Located at the entrance to Lionshead Mall

10 – 11 a.m. | Skin the Rabbit

12:30 – 1:45 p.m. | Guerilla Fanfare Brass Band

2 – 3:30 p.m. | Skin the Rabbit

Ford Park

2 p.m. | Patriotic Concert, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Noon – 2 p.m. | Black Hawk Landing and Display from the High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site (HAATS)

Patriotic Concert



The Fourth of July Patriotic Concert will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, July 4 at the Ford Amphitheater, featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The concert is a benefit for the Vail Veterans Program. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

Reserved tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, with a maximum of 4 tickets per person.

8 a.m. – Reserved-seat pavilion tickets will go on sale in person only at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Box Office

11 a.m. – Limited number of reserved-seat tickets will go on sale online

On the day of the show, free, un-ticketed, lawn seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit grfavail.com/event/july-4-patriotic-concert/ for more information.

Fireworks Show



Vail’s popular fireworks show is back for 2025, conditions permitting. The approximately 20-minute show starts at 9:45 p.m. and will be launched from Vail Mountain. Fireworks will be visible across town with a patriotic soundtrack available on KZYR, FM 97.7 and via www.kzyr.com. Check out the viewing area map at www.discovervail.com/4th. Note, it is illegal to shoot off personal fireworks in Vail.

Go to https://discovervail.com/fourth/ for more information, including parking and public safety.