Pamela Goldsten honored as recipient of Vail Health Elevate Award

Vail Health recently issued the following press release on Pamela Goldsten being named the 13th recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award:

Pamela Goldsten, a physical therapist at Vail Health Howard Head Sports Medicine, has been named the 13th recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way.

Goldsten has been a physical therapist for 10 years, including almost nine with Howard Head Sports Medicine. She has lived in the valley since 2016 after moving from Minnesota. As a former competitive snowboarder, Goldsten endured her own handful of injuries, which introduced her to physical therapy. Her interest in orthopedics was sparked in 2010 while she was a tech at the Breckenridge Medical Clinic.

“I recognized first-hand how the right guidance could be so impactful to my life,” said Goldsten. “Those experiences led me to a deep passion for helping others recover and return to the activities they love!”

Goldsten was nominated by JC Carlie for her exceptional dedication, sensitivity, compassion, and expertise as a physical therapist. Carlie and their partner, Luisa Pinzon, are forever grateful for the personalized care that allowed Carlie to return to a full life.

“Pam has transformed my life, going above and beyond most physical therapy providers,” said Carlie. “Before finding Pam, I struggled with chronic, complex pain that no doctor or physical therapist could diagnose or treat. When I first met Pam, that changed. Unlike others, she didn’t shy away from the complexity of my condition. Instead, she told me, “No matter how complex your situation is, there are always solutions, and I will help you find them.””

Goldsten applied her expertise in the human body, complex pain, and rehabilitation techniques to create tailored treatments for every area of Carlie’s body affected by pain.

“When one approach didn’t work, she never gave up,” Carlie said. “Instead, she developed innovative solutions based on her extensive knowledge of physical therapy and her understanding of my unique situation. When she didn’t have an answer, she spent her own time researching, attending trainings, and learning new techniques to ensure I was receiving the best care possible.”

When Carlie’s diagnosis – a rare, complex disorder – was finally discovered, Goldsten’s dedication, positivity, and determination never faltered.

“Pam didn’t just treat my pain—she taught me about my own body and how to retrain my pain pathways, muscle memory, and approaches to healing,” Carlie said. “While offering unwavering support every step of the way. Her belief in me and her approach to treating my symptoms—not just focusing on a diagnosis—was life-changing.”

Goldsten focuses on seeing patients as a whole person with unique needs, understanding what a patient needs to feel safe and supported and respecting those needs, and honoring them through words and actions. According to Carlie, “she applies this approach equally across all her patients, without marginalization or biases.”

“Today, thanks to Pam’s help, I am back on my feet and living the life I thought I might never have again. I’ve gone from being riddled with pain and bed bound to getting my life back as an artist, sculptor and athlete,” Carlie said. “Pam is so much more than a physical therapist. She is the light at the end of the tunnel and the one guiding you through each step until you get there. Her personality, approach, knowledge, dedication, and genuine care make her an unparalleled clinician who is more than deserving of this award.”

The Elevate Award directly aligns with Vail Health’s mission of elevating health across our mountain communities. Past Elevate Award winners include: Erin Perejda, the supportive care services manager and licensed clinical social worker at Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center, June 2022; Susan Vickerman, MD, a family medicine physician at Colorado Mountain Medical, August 2022; Meghan Gallegos, Howard Head Sports Physical Therapist, December 2022; Allie Morgan, Patient Care Unit Registered Nurse, April 2023; Christi Sewell, RN, OCN in the Patient Care Unit, June 2023; Jacey Hagen, a labor and delivery nurse in the Family Birth Center, September 2023; Joe Drew, a nurse practitioner at Vail Health Behavioral Health, December 2023; Scott McCorvey, MD, a doctor in the Vail Health Emergency Department doctor, March 2024; Elie Sabins, a physical therapist with Howard Head Sports Medicine, May 2024; and Maria Sullivan, a post-op registered nurse at Vail Health, Sept 2024; Melissa Cordova, patient access rep at the Sonnenalp Breast Center, November 2024; and Jenna Jacobs, a post-op registered nurse at Vail Health, March 2025.

Patients and family members are encouraged to nominate staff who made a meaningful difference in their health care experience. Nominees can work in any area of the Vail Health healthcare system—including admissions, laboratory, surgery centers, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Shaw Cancer Center, Colorado Mountain Medical, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, and more.

To nominate Vail Health, Colorado Mountain Medical, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, Howard Head Sports Medicine and Shaw Cancer Center staff, go to: www.VailHealth.org/ElevateAward<http://www.vailhealth.org/ElevateAward