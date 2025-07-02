Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ slammed as ‘cruel,’ ‘worst ever’ by Colorado Democrats

Following U.S. Senate Republicans’ narrow approval of their tax break and spending cut mega-bill Tuesday, the package is now headed for a vote in the House. Colorado Democrats blasted the measure, highlighting potential harms it could cause to the state budget and programs. Republicans largely applauded tax provisions in the bill.

The bill, which passed the Senate in a 51-50 vote, would extend tax breaks that were passed by Republicans in 2017, make cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and significantly increase border security and defense spending, among many other provisions.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a calculation Sunday showing the bill would add at least $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years.

Colorado’s U.S. senators, Democrats Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, voted against the bill.

Reps prepare to vote

Members of the state’s U.S. House delegation — four Democrats and four Republicans — are expected to vote on the Senate version of the GOP bill in the coming days, with the House reconvening Wednesday. The House passed the initial version of the bill in May, but now it must approve changes made by the Senate. Colorado’s House delegation voted along party lines in May, with Republicans in favor of the measure.

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Fort Lupton Republican, praised a provision in the Senate bill to eliminate taxes on qualifying tips until 2028.

“I believe that if you earn it, you should keep it,” Evans said in a social media post. “That’s why I voted for No Tax on Tips. It’s the perfect recipe to put more money back in the pockets of #CO08 workers and invest in Main Street.”

In another post, he wrote, “Without the One Big Beautiful Bill, Colorado families will have to pay thousands more in taxes. That’s why I voted for the OBBB. Less money in taxes means more money in Coloradans’ pockets.”

Evans represents Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, one of only a handful of House swing districts in the country. He has faced fierce criticism over his support of the megabill, particularly due to the cuts it would make to Medicaid.

Rep. Jeff Hurd, a Grand Junction Republican whose Western Slope district has the state’s highest percentage of Medicaid recipients, has been blasted by Democrats for voting in favor of the original House version of the bill. He will now have another shot as the Senate version comes back.

Colorado Democrats are sounding off about how the bill’s cuts to health and food safety net programs and other measures could put Colorado in a billion-dollar budget crunch. Based on the House version of the bill, estimates say that at least 100,000 Coloradans could lose Medicaid coverage.

Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, plans to vote against the bill, calling it a “cruel piece of legislation.”

“This bill gives tax breaks to billionaires while gutting Medicaid, slashing SNAP benefits, defunding Planned Parenthood and undermining our clean energy future,” DeGette said in a statement. “I won’t support it.”

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Centennial said in a statement that the bill is “one of the worst” he has ever seen.

“I cannot support this Republican bill that takes health care and food assistance from working people to give tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans,” Crow said. “This bill is bad for Colorado and America.”

The offices of Colorado’s other representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this article.

Polis slams Senate bill

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, urged the House to scrap the Senate’s version of the bill and start over, calling for an “end to the madness.”

“Today, Republicans in the Senate voted to kick Americans off health care, raise costs on insurance, kill jobs, increase our deficit and debt, and make it harder for kids to access food,” Polis said in a statement. “This shameful vote comes at the expense of hardworking Coloradans. This bill is bad for our communities, bad for our economy, and will increase the deficit and balloon our national debt. It’s time for the House to rise to the occasion and do their part to protect Americans from this bill and start over.”

Colorado’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting estimates that the bill would decrease the state’s revenue by $500 million and increase the state’s expenses by up to $650 million.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.