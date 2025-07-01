Berry Creek Bash is back

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the return of the Berry Creek Bash mountain bike race on July 9:

You may have heard the big news whispered around town, but now it’s time to make it official: the Berry Creek Bash is back! Though the race isn’t until Wed, July 9, we wouldn’t blame you if you started visualizing yourself ascending the smooth switchbacks and crushing the technical downhill while sitting behind your desk. If we’re being honest, we’ve been visualizing you cruising the course for months. The fourth race in the Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Series is ready to make your visions come to life.

Preregister online and save!

You’ll begin at the Berry Creek trailhead and climb up Berry Creek Road and Power Road. Once you’re king or queen of the mountain, you’ll descend a combination of dirt road and single track while taking in the sage brush and Sawatch Mountain Range. The race ranges from two miles for younger riders to 10.8 miles for adult riders. How do you know when you’re ready to cross the finish line? When you’re covered in dusty dirt, of course! View a course map here.

The official shop of the Berry Creek Bash is The Kind Bikes & Skis, who will be at the race to provide neutral support with last-minute mechanical issues.

On-site bib pickup begins at 4 p.m. Races start at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers, 5:45 p.m. for pro and expert categories and 6:45 p.m. for sport and beginner categories. After the race, join us for the after-party (location coming soon!) for awards, raffle prizes and fun. All racers ages 21 and over will get a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company or a non-alcoholic beer from Best Day Brewing! We will also be announcing the winners of the AC/DC competition.

Please note that there is no parking at the race start – there is limited parking on the east side of the Edwards Medical Pavilion; please reserve this for parents of the youth racers. Adult racers and spectators may park at the Edwards truck stop, Colorado Mountain College or the Riverwalk and ride to the start. Please do not park in the Shaw Cancer Center parking lot or the neighborhood adjacent to the Berry Creek trailhead.

Individual race cost is $31 preregistered or $42 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $15 preregistered or $21 day-of. Registration is available online at register.vailrec.com and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series will continue on July 23 in Avon for the Beaver Creek Blast. Then, we’re heading to historic Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville, for the Camp Hale Hup on Aug. 13. We’ll wrap up the season in Vail on Aug. 27 with the Vail Grind.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch Ongert Injury Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Jaunt Media Collective, Town of Eagle, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, Vail Honeywagon, Skratch Labs, Haymeadow, FirstBank, Vail Daily, Beaver Creek Resort, Gravity Haus, West Vail Liquor Mart, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits and Mountainsmith.

We’re always seeking new sponsors for the mountain bike series! To become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.