Bennet says Trump ‘makes the world more dangerous’ by berating Zelensky, rolling over to Putin

Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat who is reportedly seriously considering a run for Colorado governor, issued the following statement on Friday’s tense meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House:

“As I said last week on the Senate floor, the American people have been extremely generous in our support of Ukraine.

“It’s also equally true that the Ukrainian people have earned a debt of gratitude from the entire free world – including the United States. Their courage, our weapons, and the weapons of our allies have held Putin’s army at the gates of Europe.

“In defense of their country, democracy, and the West, Ukraine has also paid a terrible human toll – 43,000 deaths and another 370,000 casualties. In cemeteries across Ukraine, which I have visited, fresh graves, piled with dirt and flowers, testify to their sacrifice.

“Every time President Trump opens his mouth, including with his lack of self-control in the Oval Office today, he weakens Ukraine’s bargaining position, and ours, and makes the world more dangerous.

“As I said on the Senate floor last week, rolling over to Putin will embolden other dictators around the world – especially Xi Jinping of China.

“Anyone concerned about Beijing’s potential takeover over Taiwan knows that there is no better test of how the free world will respond to Xi’s potential invasion than how we respond to Putin’s.

“One wonders how the Cold War would’ve turned out if Eisenhower, Reagan, and Bush were more concerned about people kissing their ring than our strategic position. (And for the record, every time I’ve sat down with President Zelensky, he has begun and ended our meetings by thanking the American people for our support. He has thanked the U.S., President Trump, and former President Joe Biden in public an enumerable number of times.)

“It’s also worth remembering that while this Oval Office travesty was being broadcast across the entire world, in the United States, the richest country in the world, more than 140 people in Texas have been diagnosed with measles, and 20 have been hospitalized. One child has already died – the first measles death in the U.S. in a decade.

“This is incompetence across the board. And it is American people, along with our allies and partners, who will pay the price.”

Current Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat who is term-limited and cannot run again in 2026, issued a statement as well. Polis, now the chair of the National Governors Association, was in attendance in Salt Lake City last summer when Zelensky spoke to a supportive crowd. Here’s the Polis statement on Friday’s incident at the White House:

“Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement following President Trump and Vice-President Vance’s chaotic meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“’In Colorado, we support freedom and we will not cater to a brutal Russian dictator who is no friend to America, our interests or future. Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion of their country is critical for their freedom, the future of the Ukrainian people and important for American global safety and national security. America plays a crucial role in supporting our international allies and protecting democracy abroad, Colorado continues to stand with Ukraine,’” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“At Governor Polis’s direction, the State of Colorado has cut off all diplomatic and financial connections with Russia and Russian-owned businesses, and previously provided a surplus of combat armor to those who are on the front lines fighting Putin’s tyranny. Governor Polis met with President Zelensky this past summer along with America’s Governors.”