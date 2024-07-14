McConaughey in Utah: Everything is not ‘all right, all right, all right’ in America

RealVail.com spent Friday morning, July 12 in Salt Lake City, Utah, covering the National Governors Association meeting, including a panel discussion with actor Matthew McConaughey and a surprise speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The following article first appeared Saturday in the Colorado Spring Gazette:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Everything is not all right, all right, all right in America, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey told a rapt crowd at the National Governors Association (NGA) meeting here on Friday, alluding to presidential politics and bitter partisanship.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy followed him onto the same stage a couple of hours later and explained how things could be so much worse.

Both men were the marquee guests of outgoing NGA chair and Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, whose Disagree Better initiative seeks to bridge the deep divisions in the United States today. Cox passed the NGA leadership baton to Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who outlined his Let’s Get Ready! education initiative he’ll spearhead during his tenure as NGA chair.

McConaughey, a Texan who’s engaged in exploratory education about future political possibilities of his own, said simply, “Our leadership and leaders don’t need to be in the entertainment business” – a line that drew robust applause.

“I want to hear more vision from our leaders rather than just, I want to do the opposite of what they want to do,”McConaughey said. “Well, no, tell me, what do you have? And look, we see right now with two presidential candidates … fear. Let’s admit fear is easier to sell than hope. It’s more measurable.

“I’m just trying to imagine a presidential candidate talking about belief in something bigger than ourselves, belief in each other, in our neighbors, laying out a positive vision for the country,” the Best Actor winner for “Dallas Buyers Club” added. “We just don’t see that anymore.”

Zelenskyy was a surprise addition to the agenda after a successful NATO summit with President Joe Biden and leaders of other member nations in Washington, D.C. this week. Cox introduced him with an emotional plea to put aside party politics and back Ukraine in its bloody war with Russia. At an earlier press conference, Cox had been asked about Republicans who want to stop funding the war effort in Ukraine, but he made it clear he stands with Zelenskyy.

“Look, there’s a lot of nuance in the world,” Cox said. “There are conflicts in the world … and sometimes it’s hard to tell who the good guys and the bad guys are. This is not one of those times. There is evil in this world, and there is good in this world, and we have to be on the side of good, or we stand for nothing.”

Zelenskyy, taking the stage to a capacity crowd and a standing ovation, echoed Cox.

“Unfortunately, there are different wars in the world, but this is a war where it’s absolutely clear what is good and what boundaries evil crosses,” Zelenskyy said. “This is one of the most transparent battles between good and evil of our time. It’s clear that Ukraine has done nothing wrong before God and people, and all the pain our country suffers is only the result of Russia’s criminal actions and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s desires.

“So it’s so valuable that so many people and countries have united to help us to see our freedom. And thus, the common human understanding that evil must always, always lose. What else would our world rely on if evil did not lose?” Zelenskyy said.

Though his name wasn’t mentioned by Zelenskyy or McConaughey, Republican former President Donald Trump, who is leading Biden in most presidential polling, loomed large over the proceedings. Trump is not a supporter of the Ukrainian war effort.

Polis was asked by reporters to assess Biden’s fitness for office after last month’s poor debate performance and a somewhat shaky press conference to conclude the NATO summit.

“It’s not about a debate or news conference, it’s about protecting our democracy and protecting our freedoms and winning in November,” Polis said of Biden. “And I think the president needs to show what will change that will enable him to do that, because if the election was held today, he likely wouldn’t win. They really need to look at how they can reinvent the campaign, look at messaging, look at strategy … how we’re going to win to protect democracy.”

While the mood was heavy and most of the issues were weighty, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lightened things up with a discussion of Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s signature Pantalones tequila brand, which was sampled liberally at a reception the night before. And Maine Gov. Janet Mills drew laughs by asking McConaughey about parenting teenagers in the context of “Disagree Better”.

“Well, [our tequila is called] Pantalones, and, as we say, if everyone kept their pants on, none of us would be here,” McConaughey joked. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green then asked the actor about his favorite films and directors, to which McConaughey brought up Richard Linklater.

“He gave me my first shot, a film called ‘Dazed and Confused’ — all right, all right, all right,” McConaughey laughed. “First three words I ever said on film. People all the time go ‘Doesn’t it upset you. Aren’t you tired of being introduced with that?’ And I say, ‘no, I know the author.’”

Then McConaughey brought it back to politics when asked how politicians and pop culture figures can help bridge the ideological divide and get Americans pulling toward common solutions.

“Everyone of you wants it to be your idea. Great leadership helps nurture making sure that the person you’re trying to teach, it’s their idea. It’s our idea. We all want ownership,” McConaughey said. “Nobody wants a mandate. Nobody wants to be told what to do.

“That’s one rule I have. I learned this 10 years ago, and I’ve been in the business 35 years now. I go to every director, I tell them right off the bat, ‘Look, I’m easy to direct, just don’t tell me what to do,” McConaughey said. “And it’s true. I’m much more open to it when they go, Hey, what about this? Try it this way. You gave me mine; I’m gonna give you yours.”

McConaughey video: https://youtu.be/VrryTGurNGY?si=TpN_k9J7BLQsHPbC

Zelenskyy video: https://youtu.be/y0XnBxyVqf8?si=PUOidljITWNXOmRK