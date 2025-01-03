Attorney General Weiser first to jump into 2026 gov’s race to replace to Polis

Attorney General Phil Weiser speaks at a 2022 Candidate Forum at the University of Denver (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline).

Attorney General Phil Weiser is the first major candidate to formally enter Colorado’s wide-open 2026 governor’s race.

“There are many reasons why I’m running to lead this state I love, but the biggest reason is simple: I’m committed to fighting for the people of Colorado,” Weiser, a Democrat, said in a campaign press release Thursday morning.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, first elected in 2018, is term-limited next year. His landslide reelection victory in 2022 helped cement Colorado’s reputation as a solidly blue state, and the winner of next year’s Democratic gubernatorial primary will enter the general election as the heavy favorite.

Other prominent Democrats who could join the governor’s race include U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette and Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

An early poll of the race released last month showed no prospective candidate with a commanding lead. Neguse received support from 20% of registered voters, trailed by Griswold at 16%. Weiser received 8% support, behind veteran Colorado politico Ken Salazar, a former U.S. senator and current ambassador to Mexico at 11%. Nearly half of all respondents said they were undecided or planned to vote for another candidate.

Weiser, a former antitrust lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice and dean of the University of Colorado Law School, was first elected attorney general in 2018, becoming only the second Democrat — after Salazar — to serve in the position since the 1970s. He was reelected to a second four-year term in 2022.

Most recently, his tenure as Colorado’s top lawyer has included a major state antitrust lawsuit seeking to block the merger of grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Weiser’s office has also joined a federal suit alleging that software company RealPage, used by landlords to set rents, is facilitating an illegal price-fixing scheme.

Other accomplishments touted by Weiser’s campaign announcement include Colorado’s receipt of nearly $800 million in settlement funds related to the opioid crisis, settlements over hotel “junk fees” and efforts to address the youth mental health crisis.

“From day one, I’ve met my commitment to you to show up in every county, to listen to you, and to get results,” Weiser said in a statement. “This campaign will focus on engaging with you and having real conversations, to hear what’s on your mind, to learn how our state government can best serve you, and to get your ideas on how we can meet our challenges, together.”

