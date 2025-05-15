Colorado’s Evans votes in favor of bill that will kick at least 7.6 million people off Medicaid coverage

Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans (Chase Woodruff photo).

Democrats, nonprofit advocates and health providers from across Colorado on Wednesday slammed U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans’ vote in favor of a Republican plan to reduce Medicaid spending by an estimated $625 billion over the next 10 years.

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce advanced the plan — part of a sweeping GOP budget package that envisions trillions of dollars in tax cuts paired with trillions more in cuts to spending programs — after a marathon 26-hour hearing that began Tuesday afternoon in Washington. Evans, a Fort Lupton Republican elected to Congress last year, was one of 30 GOP committee members to vote in favor of the cuts, with all 24 Democrats opposed.

About 1 in 4 of Evans’ constituents in the 8th Congressional District, which includes the northern Denver metro area and parts of Weld County, receive Medicaid benefits. Advocates with Protect Our Care Colorado, a coalition of groups opposed to Medicaid cuts, said that Evans’ yes vote broke a promise he made last month not to “support cuts that harm Colorado providers or patients.”

“The shameful cuts advanced in the Energy and Commerce Committee today … will force Colorado to make impossible choices,” said Kathy White, executive director of the Colorado Fiscal Institute. “These cuts to Medicaid have nothing to do with fiscal responsibility or improving efficiency. They take critical healthcare away from people, plain and simple, to finance tax cuts for the rich.”

Colorado lawmakers adjourned their 2025 legislative session last week, but have openly discussed the likelihood that they will have to return for a special session later this year to manage the impact of up to $1 billion in federal cuts to the state-administered Medicaid program.

House Republicans’ plan, part of a so-called budget reconciliation bill, includes new work requirements for Medicaid enrollees, a suspension of Biden-era rules aimed at streamlining enrollment and renewal, reductions to federal matching and cost-sharing rates, and more. An analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, shared with States Newsroom by Republican staff on the Energy and Commerce Committee, estimates that the Medicaid changes would add up to $625 billion in cuts over the next decade.

At nearly 10% of projected spending over that period, it would be the largest cut in the program’s 50-year history. About 10.3 million people would lose access to Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, with 7.6 million people becoming uninsured during the 10-year budget window, according to the CBO analysis, which has yet to be released publicly.

In a written statement, Evans dismissed concerns about the cuts as “fear mongering for political purposes,” and said the GOP reconciliation bill will preserve Medicaid “for the people who need it most.”

“This bill follows through on our promises to cut waste, fraud and abuse while simultaneously protecting coverage for Colorado’s most vulnerable populations,” he said.

‘Monstrosity of a bill’

Evans didn’t speak at any point during the Energy and Commerce Committee’s lengthy hearing on the bill, which dragged on as Democrats introduced a series of unsuccessful amendments and procedural motions. He skipped at least one vote, on an amendment brought by Democrats to repeal a provision in the bill prohibiting Planned Parenthood from receiving any federal funds, even to cover the costs of cancer screenings, birth control and other non-abortion-related services.

As the clock neared 1 a.m. in Washington, Democrats moved for a recess until the morning, but Republicans defeated the motion on a party-line vote.

Denver U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, the No. 2 Democrat on the committee, said in a statement on Wednesday’s vote that Republicans had plowed ahead with the hearing “to hide what they are doing from the American people.”

“House Republicans are so focused on appeasing Trump and giving tax cuts to billionaires that they are gutting essential health care programs and providers,” DeGette said. “I called out their cuts throughout the markup, and I am going to continue to fight to protect Medicaid and access to health care as Republicans try to jam this monstrosity of a bill through Congress.”

Democrats say a nationwide Medicaid work requirement, coupled with new mandates for eligibility verification and other obstacles to enrollment enacted by the bill, are extraneous hurdles that will deny care to millions of eligible Americans. Nearly two-thirds of Medicaid recipients are already employed, and nearly all the rest are caregivers, students and people with disabilities, according to the nonprofit KFF. Studies have found that state-level Medicaid work requirements, like one enacted in Arkansas, result in substantial losses of coverage and higher administrative costs, but no change in the rate of employment.

In addition to the projected rise in the number of uninsured Americans from Medicaid cuts, Democrats pointed to a CBO analysis showing that an additional 5 million people will lose coverage if Republicans, as expected, decline to extend insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act before they expire this year, bringing the total number losing insurance to 13.7 million.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who visited Evans’ district in March to denounce the GOP’s Medicaid cuts, took time during the hearing on Tuesday to warn that Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton was among the health providers that would be at risk of closure under the GOP plan. And she rejected claims by Evans and other Republicans that the cuts would target benefits for immigrants in the country unlawfully or otherwise fall into the categories of “waste, fraud and abuse.”

“The math is not adding up,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Their claim, which I dispute — but if you believe them, their claim is that 1 million undocumented people are on Medicaid. So why are they trying to cut 13.7 million Americans off their health care?”

“Who do you believe?” asked Ocasio-Cortez. “The people who are trying to cut this — not, by the way, to cut from ‘undeserving people’ to give to ‘deserving people’ — but they are cutting these Medicaid dollars to pay for tax cuts for Elon Musk and billionaires.”

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.