Why learning an instrument can be good for your mental health

It is a sad reality that in the last four years, the number of people who have mental health issues has increased dramatically. In the UK, it is estimated that as many as 1 in 2 people will experience a mental health issue at least once in their lifetime.

This has meant that the number of people turning to traditional treatments such as counseling, therapy, and medication has gone up. However, it also means that the number of people looking into different types of mental health management has also increased. One of the most popular options for managing mental health is playing music, and sure enough, more people are trying to learn an instrument.

Unsure if this may be the right option for you? Here are some reasons why learning an instrument can be instrumental in improving your mental well-being.

Reduces Stress

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America has found that as many as 40 million Americans aged 18 and over experience something similar to one of the many anxiety disorders.

Chronically, this can lead to stress, and interestingly, playing an instrument has been found to help those who have both anxiety and stress focus all of their energy on the session or the instrument. Even practicing with piano sheet music once a day has been found to be immensely beneficial for reducing anxiety levels.

Helps Combat Depression

The mechanism here is quite similar to managing anxiety. The playing of music boosts dopamine in the brain, which is also known as the happy hormone. This lowers cortisol, the stress hormone, and helps the person playing to become fully immersed in the experience.

Improves Memory

When you are learning to play an instrument, it is a workout for your brain.

Interestingly, brain scans have shown that playing an instrument activates both sides of the brain, which helps to boost memory and improve creativity while also giving the logical parts of your brain a spruce up. The end result is a great memory, which is creative and rational; what’s not to like about that?

Mental Sharpness Increases

Many people who experience depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues report that they simply don’t feel as smart as they once did. This is due to the shrinking of grey matter, which can almost cause the brain to lag. This is also seen in older people. Learning to play a musical instrument has been found to help sharpen mental acuity, allowing people to note a report in their functioning. It was even found in a study conducted by the University of Montreal that playing an instrument helps to enhance the brain’s processes. In short, no more brain lag or stalling when talking or trying to recall a name or fact.

Of course, if you have a mental health issue that does not seem to improve with learning an instrument, you are also not alone there. In this instance, you should seek help from your doctor, mental health team, or family doctor.