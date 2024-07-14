Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa unveils major new sculpture created by local artist

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley recently issued the following press release on a new sculpture at the entrance of the resort:

AVON, Colo. (July 11, 2024) – A grand new sculpture titled “Royal Elk/Wapiti the Forest King” now graces the entrance of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, welcoming guests to the property.

Created by Vail Valley metal sculptor Nicholas LoFaro of LoFaro METALARTS LTD. – who has also been a member of The Westin Riverfront team for more than three years – the impressive new piece was installed last week and is made of reclaimed steel parts.

“The elk is a magnificent symbol of the Rocky Mountains and to me, it is royalty to our land,” said LoFaro. “Animal life dominates my sculpture work. For this piece, I wanted to build a full-sized bull elk with full detail and steel plating, something that is equally fierce and beautiful.”

Standing over 10 feet tall and weighing more than 400 pounds, “Royal Elk/Wapiti the Forest King” is now welcoming guests on The Westin Riverfront’s circular driveway. LoFaro used a wide variety of reclaimed steel to create the majestic sculpture – including saws, horseshoes, wrenches, cutlery, chainsaw blades, tines and knives. No detail was overlooked, including marble eyes glowing from an internal bulb within the skull, bringing the animal to life.

“I obsessively collect used, refused, and abandoned steel. I will often carry metal parts out of the woods from derelict machines or pick up discarded or broken metal on the side of the road,” said LoFaro. “I buy things like motorcycle parts and old tools online and love to visit old farmhouses, garage sales and flea markets.”

The installation of such a major art piece made of reclaimed steel is a natural fit for The Westin Riverfront, which is proud to be an environmental lodging leader as Colorado’s first Silver LEED certified hotel.

LoFaro has served as a Lead Bartender at The Westin Riverfront’s Lobby Bar for more than three years, crafting new recipes and classic cocktails for resort guests and Vail Valley locals, including his famous Homemade Mule.

“I love to make drinking vinegars called ‘shrubs.’ I make both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of the Mule with hand-juiced ginger with honey, lemon and apple cider vinegar,” said LoFaro.

Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. The resort is home to Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks. The Westin Riverfront also offers a Starbucks and the Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music.

