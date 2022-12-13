Vilar Performing Arts Center to unveil new Chihuly ahead of Veronica Swift concert

Performing along the likes of the legendary Wynton Marsalis, Veronica Swift is making her mark on the international jazz scene. Since her debut album in 2019, the “jazz lioness” (JazzTimes) has earned rave reviews and was awarded L’academie du Jazz’s Best Vocal Album award in 2021.

“She is the greatest scatter I’ve ever heard, and she’s just getting started,” writes one jazz fan.

“Veronica Swift has more bepop language than most horn players, and she’s a SINGER,” comments another. “Insanely good.”

On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek presents An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band at 7 p.m. Before the performance, the VPAC will unveil its new, 205-piece Dale Chihuly designed, Rippeto Family Chandelier in the venue’s upper lobby. Tickets start at $48; $25 for students and children. Visit vilarpac.org for tickets and more information.

The evening will feature holiday hits and timeless jazz classics with Swift’s signature style of contemporary swing.

For this special performance, Swift will be joined by the H2 Big Band – a first-rate studio big band out of Denver bringing new and classic arrangements from leaders Al Hood on trumpet and master writer/pianist Dave Hanson utilizing a variety of styles from swing to contemporary and performed with virtuoso musicality and superb blend.

“[Veronica Swift is] a jazz lioness with a pure tone, large lungs, a knowing sense or repertoire, and sure swing style,” writes JazzTimes.

Rippeto Family Chandelier official unveiling and dedication

As part of the VPAC’s 25th anniversary celebration, a spectacular Dale Chihuly glass chandelier has been installed in the lobby of the intimate venue and will be officially unveiled before the performance on Dec. 22.

Since its inception, designers of the Vilar Performing Arts Center intended to hang a magnificent chandelier above the grand staircase. They even invited American glass artist Dale Chihuly to Beaver Creek to inspire his design, but during construction, other venue upgrades were prioritized and the committee remained hopeful that a chandelier would some day be secured for the VPAC.

After a temporary chandelier hung in place for 25 years, the Rippeto Family chandelier designed by Dale Chihuly will make its debut above the grand staircase.

Chihuly Chandeliers are composed of hundreds of blown glass elements that together make up an elaborate, intricate composition. The VPAC’s is precisely 205 pieces. Chihuly installations can be found globally in public spaces, museums and botanical gardens.

“The VPAC is an incredible asset for our entire community, and we are honored to display such an extraordinary work of art, by this renowned American artist, as the venue’s centerpiece,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation.

It is with greats thanks to the Rippeto family for their generous support to the VPAC’s 25th Anniversary Sustaining Fund which made this installation and unveiling a reality.