Vail Valley Foundation to honor Steve Zuckerman at 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on a ceremony to honor the life and legacy of former event Medical Director Steve “Zman” Zuckerman:

The Vail Valley Foundation today announced that it will hold a special ceremony at the 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup races to honor the life and legacy of former event Medical Director Steve “Zman” Zuckerman. The public is invited to attend the memorial, which will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 12:00 PM at John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium, prior to the second run of men’s giant slalom.

Zuckerman passed away on Feb. 23 during a backcountry rescue operation. He was 61 at the time of his death and was a beloved figure in mountain safety and emergency medical services. A lifelong public servant, Zuckerman was a full-time Eagle County paramedic, a dedicated member of Vail Mountain Rescue, and a Beaver Creek ski patroller with more than 25 years of service. For over two decades, he also served as the Medical Director for the Birds of Prey races, bringing unparalleled expertise and dedication to athlete care and mountain rescue operations.

“Steve was more than just our Medical Director. He was a cornerstone of our community, a mentor to countless first responders, and a true hero who embodied the spirit of mountain safety and compassionate care,” said Sarah Franke, Senior Vice President of Operations for the Vail Valley Foundation, which puts on the Birds of Prey festivities each year. “Steve loved the Birds of Prey races, not just for the athleticism, but for the community they represented. By honoring him here, at an event that was so close to his heart, we hope to keep his extraordinary legacy alive and inspire others to serve with the same remarkable spirit that made ‘Zman’ so special to all of us.”

“As a longtime and beloved member of Beaver Creek Ski Patrol, Steve had a spirit of selfless service and we miss him dearly,” said Bobby Murphy, Chief Operating Officer for Beaver Creek Resort. “His loss is deeply felt by everyone who knew him, and by so many whose lives he touched but who may never have known his name. Through our tribute to him at Birds of Prey, we will celebrate a life that exemplified courage, expertise, and genuine human kindness.”

“Steve was a dedicated paramedic who gave his life in service to others,” said Steve Vardaman, Operations Manager for Eagle County Paramedics. “He embodied the principles of compassion and selflessness. His enthusiasm for EMS and dedication to providing skilled and compassionate patient care is a legacy to his memory that we look forward to honoring at this special event.”

Zuckerman’s commitment to mountain safety extended far beyond local operations. He was internationally recognized for his work in establishing on-snow emergency response protocols for World Championships and Olympic Games.

Sunday’s event will celebrate Zuckerman’s life and service to the community, as well as the profound impact he made on the Vail Valley and the world of winter sports medicine.