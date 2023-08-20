Vail Oktoberfest returns for two weekends of beer, games, music and more in September

Vail Oktoberfest recently issued the following press release about the upcoming celebration in Lionshead Sept. 8-10 and Vail Village Sept. 15-17:

If you can’t make the journey across the pond to Germany, no doubt the Vail Oktoberfest is the best stateside celebration.

For more than 25 years, the Bavarian-inspired town of Vail has created an Oktoberfest destination. Against the backdrop of the picturesque mountain setting, streets are lined with German beer steins, revelers in lederhosen and dirndls, Bavarian food, traditional Oktoberfest performers and dancers, and bands playing traditional Oktoberfest tunes.

Vail Oktoberfest returns for its two-weekend Bavarian extravaganza of competitions, contests, flowing German beer, German delicacies, traditional music and dance, children’s entertainment, and more.

This free, family-friendly event, named among the 10 greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. by USA Today, will be in Vail’s Lionshead Village Sept. 8-10 and Vail Village Sept. 15-17. Contests include World Keg Bowling Championship, Bratwurst Eating Contest, Stein Hoisting Competition, Costume Contest.

The live music at Vail Oktoberfest sets the scene for this iconic, high altitude event. Guests will hear an abundance of traditional oom-pah music, courtesy of Oktoberfest mainstays, daily from noon – 9:30 p.m. The music is accompanied by traditional Bavarian dancers.

Go to the Vail Oktoberfest website for more information.