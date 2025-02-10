Vail Community Ski and Ride Day set for Friday, Feb. 14

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the Vail Community Ski and Ride Day set for Friday, Feb. 14, which forecasters say will coincide not only with Valentines Day but also a massive snowstorm set to rock the Vail Valley later in the week:

Local leaders, including members of the Vail Town Council and the Eagle County Commissioners, are inviting residents to join them for a ski and ride day on Friday, Feb. 14. The gatherings are an annual tradition and are intended to facilitate casual conversations among community members outside the structure of formal meetings.

Participants are asked to gather at 10 a.m. on Friday at Gondola One in Vail Village. There’s also an option to meet the group for lunch at approximately noon at El Segundo, 223 Gore Creek Dr. in Vail.

Initially organized in 2014, the outings are a way to connect local leaders with people who are passionate about the outdoors. The networking and outreach events have resulted in a broad representation of the community, bonded by an appreciation of what drew many of us here.

No RSVPs are needed to take part in ski and ride days. Participants need to assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift tickets, and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.