Application materials available for 2026 Avon Community Grant program

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on applications for its 2026 Avon Community Grant Program:

The Town of Avon is now accepting applications for the 2026 Avon Community Grant Program. The Town welcomes applications from non-profit organizations that support and provide programs and services in the areas of arts, culture, education, environment, health, heritage, housing, human services, Latino outreach, and recreation. The overall intent of this program is to provide financial support to programs and services that benefit the Avon community which are not otherwise provided through the Town of Avon municipal government.

Community Grant Applications are reviewed on an annual basis. Grant funding is prioritized and approved through our annual budgeting process. The Community Grant Program Criteria and Application packet, including review criteria, submission requirements and timeline, is available online at www.avon.org/communitygrants. Applications must be submitted electronically by 4:59 p.m. on Friday, September 5.

An Ad Hoc Community Grants Review Committee will review all applications and make funding recommendations to the Avon Town Council. Funding decisions are based on the completeness of the application, supporting documentation, eligibility, compliance with review guidelines, recommendation from the Ad Hoc Grant Review Committee and availability of funds. The Grants Review Committee does not anticipate conducting presentation meetings with applicants; however, the Grants Review Committee may have questions or requests for additional information from applicants prior to convening as a Committee to review applications.

For more information, visit www.avon.org/communitygrants or contact Communications & Marketing Manager Elizabeth Wood at 970-748-4087 or ewood@avon.org.