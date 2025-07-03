Hurd, Boebert, Evans, Crank all vote to extend tax breaks, beef up ICE while slashing Medicaid

Colorado’s congressional delegation voted along party lines on the massive federal tax break and spending cut package that makes up President Donald Trump’s marquee domestic policy agenda.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 218-214 on final passage of the bill on Thursday afternoon after a day of procedural delays as leadership negotiated with conservative holdouts.

Jeff Hurd

Colorado’s four Democratic representatives, Reps. Diana DeGette of Denver, Joe Neguse of Lafayette, Jason Crow of Centennial and Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood, voted against the bill. The four Republicans, Reps. Jeff Hurd of Grand Junction, Lauren Boebert of Windsor, Jeff Crank of Colorado Springs and Gabe Evans of Fort Lupton, voted for it. Colorado’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, voted against the bill when it was in the Senate on Tuesday.

Hurd, whose 3rd Congressional District includes about a quarter of Eagle County and most of the Western Slope, did not response to RealVail.com’s request for comment.

“It’s deeply disappointing that all the Republican members of our delegation voted for this bill, despite being warned repeatedly of the damage it will cause for their constituents and our state,” Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said in a statement following the final vote. “Colorado Republicans and Trump now own the devastating impacts, cost increases, and chaos this bill will impose on hardworking Coloradans and Americans.”

Estimates suggest the measure could cause well over 100,000 Coloradans to lose Medicaid coverage. Tens of thousands of Coloradans could lose food assistance.

In his own statement, Evans called the bill a “bold, commonsense blueprint for how to secure the border, lower costs for families, crack down on dangerous illegal immigrants, and give local law enforcement the tools needed to keep our communities safe.”

Boebert said she took a cue from residents she represents.

“After listening to constituents and community leaders from across the 4th District and securing wins for Colorado, I am proud to vote YES on President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill,” she said in a statement.

The bill extends tax cuts established during Trump’s first term in 2017, boosts spending for defense and border security and creates new tax breaks on tips and overtime. It makes cuts to Medicaid spending, funding for nutritional assistance programs and eliminates some clean energy tax incentives created during the Biden administration.

Colorado Democrats have repeatedly condemned the bill as it inched through the legislative process, claiming it will endanger the health care coverage of a huge swath of Coloradans, destroy clean and renewable energy projects, jeopardize food assistance for low-income families and blow a massive hole into an already tight state budget. State economists estimate the bill could decrease state revenues by as much as $500 million and increase costs to the state by around $500 million.

“The cruelty behind this bill is simply staggering, and it is all to appease the ego of Donald Trump and further his extreme and hateful agenda of mass deportations and his dangerous America Alone foreign policy,” DeGette said in a statement. “Our country is watching, and those who supported this horrific bill must justify taking Medicaid away from children, the disabled, our veterans, and senior citizens so that billionaires can get even more money in their pockets.”

State Sen. Jeff Bridges, a Democrat who chairs the state Joint Budget Committee, said in a statement that the bill will “almost certainly” force the Legislature into a special session to make further cuts to Colorado’s budget.

“Those cuts rest entirely at the feet of Gabe Evans, Jeff Hurd, and Donald Trump,” he said.

Here is how members of the Colorado delegation to the U.S. House voted on Trump’s tax break and spending cut package:

Lauren Boebert (R): Yes

Jeff Crank (R): Yes

Jason Crow (D): No

Diana DeGette (D): No

Gave Evans (R): Yes

Jeff Hurd (R): Yes

Joe Neguse (D): No

Brittany Pettersen (D): No

Editor’s note 1: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com.

Editor’s note 2: After this story was first published, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose mostly Front Range 2nd Congressional District reaches up into the mountains to includes Vail and most of Eagle County, issued the following press release:

Colorado U.S. Representative Joe Neguse issued the following statement on the House of Representative’s passage of H.R. 1, the 2025 Republican Budget Reconciliation Bill. Rep. Neguse led opposition to the bill through multiple marathon hearings on the Rules Committee on which he serves, including a record 28-hour hearing.

Joe Neguse

“During the House Rules Committee’s marathon 28-hour hearing, I saw firsthand just how out of touch the Trump Administration and House Republicans are with the American people. As we exposed during multiple hearings —which House Republicans intentionally scheduled during the dead of night — the budget reconciliation bill is reckless and cruel, and will have disastrous consequences for the American people. The bill will slash healthcare for millions of Americans while increasing the deficit by trillions of dollars. Put simply, it is indefensible. That is why I vehemently opposed the bill, and voted against the measure at every turn, including again earlier today.”

“The policies embedded in the reckless budget bill will harm many families across the Western Slope and Northern Colorado, whom will feel the strain of this bill, all while billionaires and big corporations enjoy hefty tax cuts made possible by Congressional Republicans. And because of these cuts, many Coloradans will be left without critical support programs, including food assistance and healthcare access, while rural hospitals across our state face the prospects of potential closure.”

“Over the coming weeks, our office will be engaged in critical conversations with communities across the 12 counties I’m privileged to serve, along with state and local leaders, as we chart a path forward. We also encourage constituents to contact our office directly for assistance in navigating the impacts of the legislation, as our office stands ready to assist. Finally, I will continue to identify every opportunity possible to reverse the draconian cuts wrought by House Republicans’ reckless bill and work relentlessly to do the same, including through the upcoming appropriations process for FY 2026.”

Below are most recent available estimates on the prospective impacts of the 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill on the State of Colorado.



40,953 people across Colorado will lose health insurance.

people across Colorado will lose health insurance. At least 55,000 people across Colorado could lose some or all food assistance.

people across Colorado could lose some or all food assistance. 10,000 manufacturing and energy jobs in Colorado would be eliminated.

manufacturing and energy jobs in Colorado would be eliminated. 55,769 students in Colorado could have their Pell grants cut or eliminated entirely.

students in Colorado could have their Pell grants cut or eliminated entirely. $490 average yearly increase in energy bills for Colorado families.

If you or someone you know in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District will be impacted by the 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill, please fill out this form and a member of our staff will be in touch with you.