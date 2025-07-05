New nonstop service from Eagle to Charlotte on American Airlines

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on a new nonstop flight being added to the Eagle County Regional Airport:

Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) is thrilled to announce new seasonal non-stop service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), operated by American Airlines. This highly anticipated route will provide daily connectivity from December 18, 2025, through January 5, 2026, bringing EGE to an impressive 16 total non-stop winter destinations.

“We’re excited to see even more direct connections coming to Eagle County, this time with Charlotte. Expanding air service like this opens up incredible opportunities for our community, and Core Transit is proud to be part of that effort,” said Tanya Allen, Executive Director of Core Transit. “At Core Transit, we help tie these connections together not only by providing affordable, reliable bus service to the EGE airport, but also by investing in its success through funding partnerships that help bring these routes to life. We’re committed to making travel to our region welcoming, accessible, dependable, and rewarding for everyone.”



The introduction of service to Charlotte enhances EGE’s winter flight schedule, providing seamless connections for travelers from the Southeast and beyond. American Airlines will operate the daily seasonal service during the peak holiday travel period, utilizing an Airbus A319.



“Adding Charlotte to our winter lineup with American Airlines is a monumental step forward for EGE,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation at Eagle County Regional Airport. “This new route not only expands our reach to a vital American Airlines hub but also reinforces our dedication to ensuring unparalleled access to Eagle County. With this new service, we are offering more convenience and options than ever before for our visitors and residents.”



American Airlines’ new service to Charlotte offers crucial connections across its extensive network, providing seamless one-stop access from numerous cities throughout the Eastern United States and internationally.



“We’re thrilled to welcome American Airlines’ new seasonal service from Charlotte to Eagle County,” said Chris Romer, President & CEO of Vail Valley Partnership. “This new route enhances access to our mountain communities and makes it even easier for guests to experience everything our region has to offer during the holiday season.”



Flight schedules are as follows:

CLT-EGE: depart CLT at 9:00 a.m. and arrive EGE at 11:15 a.m.

EGE-CLT: depart EGE at 11:55 a.m. and arrive CLT at 5:30 p.m.



Tickets for the new EGE to CLT service are expected to be available for purchase starting Sunday, July 6, on aa.com.



About the MRG Program, Core Transit, and EGE Air Alliance: The Minimum Revenue Guarantee (MRG) program, supported by Core Transit and the EGE Air Alliance, is a public-private partnership dedicated to securing and maintaining air service to Eagle County Regional Airport. These organizations work collaboratively to enhance the region’s economic vitality through improved air service.