Public art installation by HYBYCOZO on view at Vail’s Ford Park

Photo by Dominique Taylor

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on a new public art installation at Ford Park:

This summer Town of Vail’s Art in Public Places presents Forest Light by HYBYCOZO, the art collective’s first public art installation in Colorado. Comprised of artists Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk, HYBYCOZO’s work consists of larger-than-life sculptures that celebrate the inherent beauty of geometric form and pattern harmonizing the experience of sculpture, light, and shadow. On view through Oct. 29, Forest Light is comprised of three powder-coated steel sculptures and takes on new dimensions when they are illuminated at dusk. The installation is located in Ford Park, near the new Vail Art Studio which is scheduled to open later this summer.

“These sculptures resemble the shape of a pinecone and felt appropriate for this environment,” says Beaulieu. “Sharing a lot of geometry, especially with the Fibonacci sequence with the spiral effect at the top of the sculptures along with the patterns emphasizing the shape even more so, the works feel right at home.”

“It is exciting for the Town of Vail’s Art in Public Places to bring the renowned artists of HYBYCOZO to our community to share in our first summer public art light installation. The works are not only aesthetically intriguing during the daytime, the transformation of light, shadow, and pattern creates a dialogue with the existing natural surroundings,” explains Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places Coordinator. “The evening experience is simply captivating. We are fortunate that HYBYCOZO fit Vail into their very busy installation schedule.”

Filipchuk, who is originally from Ukraine, has a background in environmental science and studio art. She is passionate about using public artwork to invite inquiry into scientiﬁc and historical concepts. Beaulieu, who is from Revelstoke, Canada, utilizes his background in industrial design to bring an element of technical sophistication and cutting-edge production processes to sculpture. HYBYCOZO, founded in 2014, draws from mathematics, science, and nature to reveal the universal language of pattern through conceptual inquiry and technical precision.

With permanent public artworks around the world, HYBYCOZO has exhibited with renowned institutions such as The Smithsonian, The Cincinnati Museum of Art, The Oakland Museum of California, and Crystal Bridges. They believe public art can redefine our relationship with the environment, transforming it into a canvas for creativity, inspiration, and social interaction igniting the spark of wonder that resides within us all.



