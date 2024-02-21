The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa hires Jennifer Gray as senior sales manager

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon recently issued the following press release on Jennifer Gray being hired as senior sales manager:

Jennifer Gray

AVON, Colo. (Feb. 20, 2024) – The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is pleased to announce that it has hired Jennifer Gray to serve as a Senior Sales Manager.

Gray is an experienced Group Sales professional who most recently was the Senior National Account Director at The Sebastian Vail. She previously served as a Group Sales Manager for The Westin Snowmass Resort, The Westin Denver Downtown and the Ameristar Casino Resort & Spa. A graduate of the University of Central Florida, she also held National Sales Manager positions at The Vail Cascade Resort & Spa and The Westin Westminster.

Named one of the “50 Best Resorts in the World” by Conde Nast Traveler, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, the Silver LEED certified Westin Riverfront features more than 23,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

The Westin Riverfront recently added two modern new event spaces – the Talons Suite and the Osprey Suite, both featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and ideal for social functions, intimate dinners, receptions and board meetings.

The Athletic Club at The Westin & Spa Anjali feature 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with extraordinary views, along with access to The Westin Riverfront’s 25-yard outdoor lap saltwater pool and three infinity hot tubs. The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Peloton, Pilates Barre and Vinyasa Flow. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing and golf during the spring, summer & fall.

For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.