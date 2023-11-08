Stoke & Rye Whiskey Dinner set for Nov. 18

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on a whiskey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18:
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host a Whiskey Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18th, a curated evening of four delicious courses paired with fine whiskey.
The Stoke & Rye November Whiskey Dinner will start at 6 p.m. with a welcome cocktail of High West Rye. Each course will then be paired with a different whiskey from Southern Glazer’s – including Elijah Craig, Parker’s Rye, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek.
Priced at $110 per person, the savory fall menu for the evening will include:
Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye November Whiskey Dinner are required here.
Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.
For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.