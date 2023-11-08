Widgetized Section

Stoke & Rye Whiskey Dinner set for Nov. 18

By
November 8, 2023, 12:37 pm

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on a whiskey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18:

 Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host a Whiskey Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18th, a curated evening of four delicious courses paired with fine whiskey. 

The Stoke & Rye November Whiskey Dinner will start at 6 p.m. with a welcome cocktail of High West Rye. Each course will then be paired with a different whiskey from Southern Glazer’s – including Elijah Craig, Parker’s Rye, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek.

Priced at $110 per person, the savory fall menu for the evening will include:  

  • 1st Course: Chef’s Selection of Cheese & Charcuterie – featuring peach marmalade, lemon marinated Castelvetrano olives, sliced almonds and grilled herb focaccia bread
  • 2nd Course: Roasted Beet Salad –  with orange ricotta, arugula, frisée, pumpkin seed brittle, pickled fennel and a roasted orange vinaigrette
  • Main Course: Passion Fruit Braised Short Ribs – with goat cheese polenta, grilled lemon broccolini and a red wine demi
  • Dessert: Pecan Pie – with candied pecans and salted caramel ice cream

Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye November Whiskey Dinner are required here.  

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude. 

For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.

