Stoke & Rye at Westin Riverfront to host Holiday Brunch on Christmas Day

The Westin hotel and Riverfront Gondola near Avon Station.

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will host a festive Holiday Brunch on Wednesday, Dec. 25th.

Served from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., guest can enjoy a decadent holiday brunch that features an extensive array of holiday favorites, including an omelet station, honey roasted ham and a decadent seafood display. The spread will also include a waffle station with fresh berries & chocolate chips, smoked bacon and more. Finish it all off with a holiday dessert bar featuring assorted holiday desserts.

The Stoke & Rye Holiday Brunch is priced at $85 for adults and $40 for kids aged 5-12. Advanced reservations are highly recommended at www.stokeandrye.com/holiday-brunch.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.