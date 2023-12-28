Shiffrin claims win number 92 in Lienz

The U.S. Ski Team on Thursday issued the following press release on Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards winning her 92nd career World Cup race, a giant slalom on Lienz, Austria:

Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete Mikaela Shiffrin notched her 22nd career giant slalom win and 92nd career World Cup win Thursday in Lienz, Austria.

The Austrian crowds were in full force to cheer on their favorite women ski racers for the first of two races in Lienz. The surface was particularly firm making it a challenge for racers all around. From the start Mikaela Shiffrin had a dominant lead knifing every single turn to win the run by 0.63 seconds over second place and over a second from third place.

“It was challenging today on a really good surface but still challenging,” said Shiffrin. “I felt amazing on the first run but I knew I had to push still for the second run.”

The sun came out to shine second but the surface and conditions remained the same. The margins for top ten close in time with racers able to make big leaps on the second run. First up for the Stifel U.S. Ski Team crew was AJ Hurt, 16th after the first run. Hurt skied clean and confident to fire herself up to an 11th place finish. Just a few places out of her career best she achieved earlier this season.

“I am really satisfied about today,” said Hurt. “I’m feeling good about my giant slalom skiing training with Paula and Mikaela, there isn’t anyone better in the world to train with.”

Italian force Federica Brignone, fifth first run, blazed down the hill to win the second run and move up to second place overall. Sweden’s Sara Hector skied smooth to land in third place.But they were no match for Shiffrin and her sizable lead from the first run. Shiffrin skied clean to finish in first by a 0.38 second margin.

“My goal is to close the gap a little on the giant slalom standings so I wanted to win it but I also did not want to mess it up, I am super happy,” said Shiffrin.

Paula Moltzan also raced with a strong giant slalom to finish just outside the top 15 in 16th place.

The women will now focus on slalom for Friday’s race.

RESULTS

Women’s giant slalom

