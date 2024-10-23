Pumpkin composting returns to Avon

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its Pumpkin Composting Program:

The Town of Avon is thrilled to announce the return of its highly successful Pumpkin Composting Program! Building on the success of previous years (1,800 pounds diverted in 2022 and 4,200 pounds in 2023), the program runs from Friday, November 1 to Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Drop off your pumpkins for free composting at 1 Lake Street (the site of Old Avon Town Hall next to Nottingham Park). The designated pumpkin dumpster will be clearly marked, and there will be road signs to help guide you to the dumpster. The dumpster is accessible daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please note that this location is different from previous years as the Avon Recycling Center is temporarily closed for renovations.

Important Reminders:

As a reminder, the program accepts pumpkins only. Please remove any candles, artificial lights, wax, glitter, paint, or other non-compostable decorations before drop-off. Environmental Benefits: Composting pumpkins reduces greenhouse gas emissions and reduces food waste. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is 25 times stronger than carbon dioxide, is produced by organic waste like pumpkins in landfills. Composting helps mitigate this issue.

This initiative demonstrates Avon’s long-standing values on environmental stewardship and sustainability. “Avon’s commitment to sustainability is exemplified by this program,” says Avon Mayor Amy Phillips. “We encourage everyone to participate and help us divert as much pumpkin waste as possible.” Avon residents can help contribute to this issue by doing something as simple as composting Halloween pumpkins instead of throwing them out.

For additional information or questions, please contact Town of Avon’s Sustainability Manager Charlotte Lin at clin@avon.org or 970-748-4083.