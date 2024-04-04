Public input sought for Eagle County Open Space Plan

Eagle County recently issued the following press release seeking public input on its Open Space Plan:

Eagle County Open Space is developing the inaugural Open Space Plan and seeking public input through an online survey. The planning effort will shape the program’s long-term vision for ongoing and future protection, acquisition, and management of Eagle County’s open spaces. It will guide priorities for long-term conservation stewardship, capital projects, and new programs.

Access the survey here. The survey will be open through mid-May 2024.

“We encourage Eagle County residents to learn more about the planning process and take the survey,” said Open Space and Natural Resources Director Marcia Gilles. “We want to hear from all county residents who value the natural landscapes of Eagle County and care about the future of the Open Space Program.”

The county is working to ensure the plan is based on a strong foundation of community input. This first survey includes sections on recreation and conservation preferences and activities, trade-offs, and visitor expectations. Survey results will inform additional analysis and choices for further consideration. Other engagement opportunities are planned with the community through the spring and summer.

Learn more about the Eagle County Open Space Plan and planning process by scrolling through our StoryMap.