Preliminary community input sought on West Lionshead plans in Vail

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release seeking preliminary public input on plans to redevelop West Lionshead:

Vail Resorts, the Town of Vail and East West Partners are asking the public to share their ideas on the development of the area west of Lionshead into a fourth base village in Vail.

Community members are invited to drop-in sessions taking place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Grand View Room, located on the top level of the Lionshead Parking Structure. Free one-hour parking is available for those arriving before 3 p.m., with free parking available for those arriving after 3 p.m. until 4 a.m.

The project is anticipated to feature access to the resort’s 5,317 acres of terrain, plus include new lodging, restaurants, boutiques and skier services, as well as community benefits such as workforce housing, public spaces, transit and parking. Representatives from all three entities will be present to listen and gather feedback.

Those who are unable to attend one of next week’s sessions can share ideas via email to Kevin Murphy, Vice President of Real Estate Development for East West Partners Vail Valley, at kmurphy@ewpartners.com. Additional opportunities for public input will be announced throughout the process.

