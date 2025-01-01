New cell-phone driving, cage-free chicken, other Colorado laws kick in

A handful of new laws will begin in Colorado on Jan. 1, from a restriction on using a phone while driving to requirements for delivery companies like DoorDash.

Here’s a closer look:

Distracted driving

One of the most impactful laws to go into effect in January will be a ban on using cell phones and other handheld electronics while driving. It expands the existing ban on texting while driving. Starting in the new year, a driver will not be allowed to use their phone while driving, including at stoplights.

The first violation will result in a $75 fine and two license suspension points, but violators can have the charge dismissed if they provide proof of buying a hands-free accessory such as a dashboard mount, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto system. Repeat violations will result in higher fines and license points.

Hands-free accessories allow the operator to use their phone without holding it, except to activate or deactivate a function with a simple touch or simple swipe, according to the bill text.

The law has exceptions for people reporting emergencies, utility workers, code enforcement officers, animal protection officers and first responders. It also does not apply to someone with a commercial driver’s license driving a commercial vehicle.

The bill passed this year and was sponsored by Democratic Sens. Chris Hansen of Denver and Rhonda Fields of Aurora and Reps. Meg Froelich of Englewood and David Ortiz of Littleton.

Cage-free eggs

A law passed in 2020 on the confinement requirements for egg-laying hens goes into effect in January. It requires that hens live in a cage-free enclosure system and prohibits grocery stores from selling eggs laid by hens that were confined in cages. It applies to chicken, turkey, duck, goose and guinea fowl hens.

Enclosures need to give at least 1 square foot of usable floor space per hen and have access to vertical space. If there’s no vertical access, hens need at least 1.5 square feet of floor space.

The law has exemptions for farms with fewer than 3,000 hens and smaller non-farm businesses, medical research, veterinary care, transportation, fair exhibitions and slaughter.

Violators are subject to a $1,000 fine per incident.

Colorado joins Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and Utah with a cage-free egg law.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Dylan Roberts of Frisco and former Democratic Sen. Kerry Donovan.

Firearm storage in vehicles

Starting in January, it will be illegal to leave a gun in a car unless it is locked in a hard-sided container secured out of view. It can also be locked in the car’s trunk or glove compartment. A firearm that is not a handgun can be stored in a soft-sided container with a locking device on the gun.

The penalty is a civil infraction punishable up to a $100 fine.

There are exceptions for antique firearms, non-handguns in a farming or ranching vehicle, people who live in a car or recreational vehicle and law enforcement officers.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Reps. Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs and Lorena Garcia of Adams County and Democratic Sens. Fields and Sonya Jaquez Lewis of Longmont.

Child car seats

A bipartisan bill passed this year updated the state’s car seat requirements. The new law increases the age children are required to use a car seat, from 8 years old to 9 years old. It also changes the requirements for backseat, rear-facing car seats, from under 1 year old and under 20 pounds to under 2 years old and under 40 pounds.

Children 2 years and older can use a rear or forward-facing car seat.

The bill was sponsored by Froelich, Republican House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese of Colorado Springs, Democratic Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster and Democratic Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson.

Delivery driver protections

A bill regarding protection and transparency measures for gig workers who do deliveries will fully go into effect in the new year.

A delivery network company, such as DoorDash, will need to disclose to drivers and customers the amount a customer pays to the company, how much the company then pays the driver and how many miles the task takes. The law requires companies to pay entire tips to the driver and not reduce pay based on a customer’s eventual tip.

The law also requires companies to disclose their driver deactivation policy and a pathway for deactivated drivers to appeal the decision.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Reps. Stephanie Vigil of Colorado Springs and Javier Mabrey of Denver and Democratic Sens. Priola and Nick Hinrichsen of Pueblo.

Other laws that go into effect in January include penalty increases for businesses that violate youth worker laws, Medicaid coverage for pregnant women and children regardless of immigration status, and increases to the amount of money plaintiffs can receive in malpractice cases.

