Neguse, Colorado Dems line up behind Harris as Biden exits presidential race

Vice Presdient Kamala Harris, left, with Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod, who was Colorado co-chair of Harris’ 2020 campaign, in an undated photo. (Courtesy of Leslie Herod)

Democratic delegates in Colorado began to show strong support for Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for president almost immediately after President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would not seek reelection.

One of those delegates, state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, was Colorado co-chair of Harris’ 2020 campaign.

“I will be supporting Kamala Harris as our next president,” Herod told Newsline on Sunday, adding that she has seen Harris’ leadership qualities up close. “She really is committed to not only our country, but the people in it … She’s not an isolated leader. She is one that leads with the people and alongside of them.”

Delegates of the Democratic Party are scheduled to vote for a presidential candidate during a virtual roll call in early August, a process that had been established before Biden dropped out of the race. In exiting the race, Biden endorsed Harris to replace him on the presidential ticket. Other people who have been mentioned as possible Democratic presidential nominees include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Some commentators also cite Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who endorsed Harris, as a contender.

Democratic delegate Jeri Shepherd said she signed a letter of support for Harris that’s circulating among Democratic delegates from around the country. On a version of the letter that she shared with Newsline, other Colorado delegates who signed include former state Rep. Joe Salazar and Howard Chou.

Salazar, a Democratic delegate who had previously called on Biden to exit the race, told Newsline he endorses Harris as the presidential candidate. He said members of the Democratic state central committee met Sunday afternoon. The members generally expressed “strong support” for Harris as the nominee, and no members expressed support for any other nominee, Salazar said.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the assistant Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, also announced support for Harris.

“Vice-President @KamalaHarris is a dedicated public servant and trailblazer who has delivered real progress for the people of our country,” Neguse said in a post on X, with a photo of him posing with Harris. “I couldn’t be more excited to endorse & support her campaign for President of the United States.”

A spokesperson from U.S. Brittany Pettersen told Newsline that Pettersen is endorsing Harris.

Other members of Congress from Colorado who threw support behind Harris include Reps. Diana DeGette of Denver, Jason Crow of Centennial and Yadira Caraveo of Thornton, and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold also declared support for Harris in an X post.

“I am proud to support @KamalaHarris, a tremendous leader who is ready to serve this country as the next President of the United States,” Griswold, a Democratic delegate, wrote.

Democratic delegate Wanda James, a University of Colorado regent, signaled her support for Harris in a post on X.

State Rep. Meg Froelich of Greenwood Village, also a delegate, told Newsline she supports Harris, and she confirmed that the Democratic central committee meeting Sunday was characterized by strong support for Harris, and no members expressed support for an alternative.

“I’ve long wanted, and felt it was overdue to have, a woman president,” Froelich said. “But I also think that this is a natural progression.

She said developments Sunday were a “shot of adrenaline” for the process of putting a Democratic nominee up against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

“My phone has just been blowing up with excitement,” Froelich said. “You couldn’t have two more different sets of values, so I think this moment today is part of that context, where people are really feeling so much is on the line. The stakes are so clear.”

She added, “We were already feeling our guy was the better choice. This takes it to another level.”

Herod said she had long supported Biden.

“I’ve always appreciated Biden for stepping up and putting a Black woman on the ticket with him, and running this country with her at the helm alongside of him,” she said.

She said that when she worked on the Harris campaign she got to know her personally, and that experience contributed to her support for Harris’ candidacy for president.

“I’ve always seen her as someone I’ve vastly respected, but mostly I held very dear the private conversations that I’ve had with her that have helped me to be the leader that I am today,” Herod said. “I have been able to receive her wisdom on multiple occasions right here in Colorado, while I’ve fought for various bills across the state … I very much have valued that kind of personal touch she brings to everything that she does.”

