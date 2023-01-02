Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at VPAC

The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently issued the following press release on Mountainfilm on Tour this Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5-6 in Beaver Creek:

Beaver Creek, Colo., Dec. 30, 2022 — Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, Mountainfilm on Tour stops at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek for an evening of inspiring and captivating films handpicked from the annual festival. Co-hosted by the Vail Symposium, the evening will feature a collection of culturally-rich, adventure-packed and engaging documentary short films.

“I love documentaries because they teach us critical thinking, but Mountainfilm takes that a step further and transforms the critical thinking into critical living,” says director David Charles Rodrigues.

Mountainfilm on Tour starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class arts to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Tickets are $15. Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour for tickets and more information.

Mountainfilm is a dynamic organization and festival of films, people, stories and ideas that celebrate the indomitable spirit and motivates individuals and communities to advance solutions for a livable world. The festival’s iconic “prayer flags” that fly in Telluride each year are a tribute to Tibetan culture, which customs align with Mountainfilm’s values of bringing peace and well-being to all.

“Telluride Mountainfilm has always held a special place in my heart,” said legendary adventurer, photographer and director Jimmy Chin. “The first films I ever made played at this festival. It is a crucible for storytelling talent from the past, present and, most importantly, the future. Its importance among out tribe cannot be overstated.”

The January 5th event lineup will feature films: ”North Shore Betty,” “Trustfall,” “Bacon ‘N’ Laces,” “The Trails Before Us,” “ASCEND: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors,” “Breaking Trail” and “Write Your Line.”

The Vail Symposium, which convenes locally while thinking globally, is a grassroots nonprofit organization that has been part of the life and history of Vail since 1971. Its mission is to provide educational programs for the Vail Valley community that are thought-provoking, diverse and affordable.

Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour for more information about the upcoming showing in Beaver Creek.

If you go …

What: Mountainfilm on Tour

When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $15

More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour

Film Synopsis:

‘North Shore Betty’

Travis Rummel, Darcy Hennessey Turenne

Betty Birrell has been biking the fast, flowy, wooden roller coasters of British Columbia for nearly 30 years. She’s a pioneer and legend who pushes limits and instills her love for the outdoor lifestyle in her son. At 73, Betty continues to reinvent herself and inspire younger generations with the belief that life is just one big playground.



‘Trustfall’

Stefan Witts

A couple of world-class wingsuit flyers, Espen and Amber, attempt an unlikely routine together as professionals and partners. The film takes us through a narrative of romance in freefall, diving through narrow windows of completion that redefine the stakes by which trust and compatibility in partnership is defined. The two discuss the beauty and challenges of freefalling through partnership, the importance of trust and what it’s like to fly.



‘Bacon ‘N’ Laces’

Director: Stephen Michael Simon

In Bacon ‘N’ Laces, a blind single father of three manages a classic diner outside of New York City. This father’s love for his children, his perseverance to defy the odds that come with his blindness and his appreciation for classic sneakers is a dose of joy. This short film is a playful portrait of a dad and his children who refuse to be limited by their struggles.



‘The Trails Before Us’

Fritz Bitsoie

Nigel James’s parents and grandmother are immensely proud that he brought mountain biking to their remote corner of the Navajo Nation. His grandmother, Lorraine Herder, is gratified to see old horse trails restored and repurposed. Mountain biking reminds his father Marvin of the sacred bond between the Diné people and horses. Whether they traverse the landscape on horseback or on bike, the journey connects the Diné to their land and traditional culture.



‘Ascend: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors’

Faith E. Briggs

Vasu Sojitra doesn’t want to be called an inspiration. For the Indian-American right leg amputee, it’s not his disability, but instead, the barriers to access the outdoors that must be overcome. His ascent and ski descent of iconic Mount Moran’s “The Skillet,” alongside other mountain athletes of color, brings solidarity and intersectionality to backcountry skiing.



‘Breaking Trail’

Jesse Roesler

Emily Ford sets out with a borrowed Husky sled dog, Diggins, to complete the 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail in the midst of winter. Not only is she the first woman to attempt the feat, but she is also the first LBGTQ+ person of color to embark on the adventure. As her story gathers momentum in local, national and international press, Emily learns she’s become a figurehead to encourage those who don’t feel like they belong in wild places — especially people of color — to spend more time in nature.



‘Write Your Line’

Augey Marc, Collet Andy

A young boy dreams of becoming like his favorite athletes.