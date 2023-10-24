Mike Birbiglia to appear at Vilar Center

Vail and Beaver Creek are quickly becoming a comic destination. Mike Birbiglia is the latest act to announce a local appearance, with a Vilar Performing Arts Center show slated for March 27. That news follows hard on the heels of last week’s announcement of a June 15 show at the Gerald Ford Amphitheater in Vail with legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. Here’s the Birbiglia press release from the Vail Valley Foundation:

Celebrated comedian, storyteller, director, and actor Mike Birbiglia is headed to the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek, Colo., March 27, 2024, for a must-see live performance in one of the state’s most intimate theaters. Experience Birbiglia’s “Please Stop the Ride” tour at VPAC at 6 p.m.

Mike Birbiglia

“Mike Birbiglia is one of the great comedic storytellers of our time, masterfully turning simple moments of humanity into subjects worth careful observation and a good laugh,” said VPAC’s Artistic Director Owen Hutchinson. “We are honored to host him in Beaver Creek at this important moment in his career.”

Audiences are drawn in by a familiarity with Birbiglia’s persona and style thanks to appearances in a variety of stage shows, movies, television series, podcasts and on “This American Life” on public radio. Birbiglia is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed, and starred in the films “Sleepwalk with Me” and “Don’t Think Twice.” His New York Times bestseller “Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories” was a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor.

Birbiglia is also recognized for memorable appearances on “Inside Amy Schumer,” HBO’s “Girls,” and “Broad City,” and in films including “Trainwreck,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and “Popstar.” He plays the role of Danny Pearson on “Orange Is the New Black,” and Oscar Langstraat on Showtime’s “Billions.”

Birbiglia has performed live on-stage worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. His shows, “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend” and “Thank God for Jokes” were both filmed for Netflix. His most recent act, “The New One,” Ran for 99 shows at the Cort Theater. In 2017, Birbiglia was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.

“Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride” is slated for an all-ages showing at VPAC on Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2024, at 6 p.m.

For more information about the VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.