Midland, Devon Allman, Addams Family Musical join Vilar summer lineup

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek recently issued the following press release on its expanded summer lineup:

The summer season is shaping up to be a great one at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Today, the Vail Valley Foundation announced three exciting additions: Midland, Devon Allman’s Blues Summit, and The Addams Family Musical will join an already impressive summer lineup, further cementing the Vilar’s reputation as one of Colorado’s premier performing arts destinations.

“We’re thrilled to expand our summer offerings with these exceptional performances. Midland’s return to Beaver Creek is particularly special since they connected so deeply with our community during their visit in 2022, ” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director at the Vilar. “The Devon Allman Blues Summit brings together incredible blues talents in a one-of-a-kind experience, and The Addams Family Musical offers the perfect family-friendly entertainment that aligns with our commitment to programming for all ages. These additions, coupled with our facility enhancements, will make this an extraordinary summer at the Vilar.”

Summer Lineup Additions

Midland | August 7 | 7PM

The two-time Grammy nominees return to Beaver Creek, bringing their signature blend of Western plains, Laurel Canyon, and Texas country sound. Known for their 2X PLATINUM hit “Drinkin’ Problem” and critically acclaimed albums, the Texas-based trio has built a devoted following with their thick harmonies, tart lyrics, and steel guitar. Their latest album, “The Last Resort: Greetings From,” showcases their distinctive retro-Nuevo style that has made them an in-demand headliner.

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit | September 10 | 7PM

This curated evening of blues greats features the Devon Allman Project alongside legends Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and Sierra Green. Son of Gregg Allman and a favorite in the Vail Valley community, Devon presents this new type of blues summit for fans to enjoy. The Orchestra Pit will be open for dancing during this electrifying performance spanning the spectrum of blues—from its gritty roots to its vibrant future.

The Addams Family Musical | October 8 & 9 | 7PM

A National Broadway Tour! Perfect for families, this magnificently macabre hit musical embraces the wackiness in every family through the story of Wednesday Addams, who has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. Coming on the heels of “Wednesday,” the third most-watched show in Netflix history, this devilishly delightful musical comedy features the bizarre and beloved characters created by Charles Addams, accompanied by a live orchestra in the Orchestra Pit.

These shows add to an already-impressive summer lineup at the Vilar, which includes:

June 28 | 7PM | Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

July 12 | 7PM | Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

July 14 | 7PM | Jake Shimabukuro

July 17 | 7PM | So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

July 27 | 7:30PM | Jacob Collier – The Djesse Solo Show

July 31 | 7PM | Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue

August 6 | 7PM | Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos & the Buena Vista Orchestra

August 16 | 7PM | Bachman-Turner Overdrive

August 28 | 7PM | Keb’ Mo’ & Shawn Colvin

Enhanced Patron Experience

Fans attending performances this summer will enjoy significant facility upgrades. The Upper Lobby bar will be completely reimagined to create an even more welcoming pre-show and intermission space. A new coat check room will provide added convenience, while renovated green rooms and dressing rooms will offer more comfortable spaces for visiting artists.

These improvements complement the recently completed theatrical lighting upgrades and are part of a larger $5.5 million investment plan over the next five years—all designed to elevate the Vilar’s position as a premier performing arts destination.

“With these facility enhancements and our expanded summer lineup, we’re creating an even more exceptional experience for both artists and audiences,” added Morgan. “And we’re not done yet! Stay tuned for more exciting show announcements in the coming weeks as we continue to build what promises to be our most diverse and dynamic summer season yet.”

For more information about the Vilar’s summer schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org.