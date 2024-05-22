June 3 affiliation deadline for June 25 Primary Election; ballots mailed week of June 3

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on the upcoming June 25 Colorado Primary Election:

May 22, 2024 – The Eagle County Primary Election is on June 25 for both the Democratic and Republican parties. Ballots will be mailed to active, eligible voters the week of June 3.

Colorado does not have a voter registration deadline, but there is a party affiliation deadline of June 3 for the Primary if a voter is already registered with a party. To vote in the Primary, a voter must register as a Democrat, Republican, or Unaffiliated.

Sample (composite) ballots

Sample ballots including all districts and races for Eagle County can be found in English and Spanish on the Clerk’s website. Voters will receive the ballot style containing only those districts and races which are specific to their residential address.

Affiliation deadline

June 3 is the legal deadline to change party affiliation to vote in the Primary. Voters can change their party affiliation by updating their voter registration at www.GoVoteColorado.gov, clicking on “Find my Registration,” and clicking on “Edit” to change party affiliation.

Major Party Affiliated Voters: Voters registered by June 3 as Democrats will receive only the Democratic Party ballot. Voters registered by June 3 as Republicans will receive only the Republican Party ballot.

Unaffiliated Voters: Unaffiliated voters will be mailed both major party ballots (Democratic and Republican) but can only vote and return one ballot. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither ballot will count.

Minor Party Affiliated Voters: Voters registered by June 3 with a minor party will not be mailed a ballot, as minor parties are not participating in the Primary Election.

The last day to register to vote or update your registration to receive a replacement ballot by mail is June 17. Voters who change their registration after June 17 must visit a vote center to obtain a ballot. Services available at vote centers include: voter registration (up to and including Election Day, June 25, 2024), ballot drop off boxes, accessible voting, in-person voting (English or Spanish), and replacement ballots. The County Clerk’s Office must receive your ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

For more information on the county election process, please visit www.eaglecounty.us/vote

3 de junio fecha límite de afiliación para las elecciones primarias del 25 de junio; boletas enviadas por correo la semana del 3 de junio

22 de mayo de 2024 – Las elecciones primarias del Condado de Eagle son el 25 de junio para los partidos Demócrata y Republicano. Las boletas se enviarán por correo a los votantes activos y elegibles la semana del 3 de junio.



Colorado no tiene una fecha límite para el registro de votantes, pero sí hay una fecha límite para la afiliación partidista del 3 de junio para las primarias si un votante ya está registrado en un partido. Para votar en las primarias, un votante debe registrarse como demócrata, republicano o no afiliado.

Boletas de muestra (compuestas)

Las boletas de muestra que incluyen todos los distritos y contiendas del Condado de Eagle se pueden encontrar en inglés y español en el sitio web del Secretario. Los votantes recibirán el estilo de boleta que contiene solo aquellos distritos y contiendas que son específicos de su dirección residencial.



Fecha límite de afiliación

El 3 de junio es la fecha límite legal para cambiar la afiliación partidista para votar en las Primarias. Los votantes pueden cambiar su afiliación partidista actualizando su registro de votante en www.VayaVotarVolorado.gov, haciendo clic en “Buscar mi registro” y haciendo clic en “Editar” para cambiar la afiliación partidista.



Votantes afiliados a partidos mayoritarios: Los votantes registrados antes del 3 de junio como demócratas recibirán sólo la boleta del Partido Demócrata. Los votantes registrados antes del 3 de junio como republicanos recibirán sólo la boleta del Partido Republicano.



Votantes no afiliados: A los votantes no afiliados se les enviarán por correo las boletas de los dos partidos mayoritarios (demócrata y republicano), pero solo podrán votar y devolver una boleta. Si se votan y devuelven ambas boletas, ninguna de las boletas contará.



Votantes afiliados a partidos minoritarios: Los votantes registrados antes del 3 de junio con un partido minoritario no recibirán una boleta por correo, ya que los partidos minoritarios no participan en la elección primaria.



El último día para registrarse para votar o actualizar su registro para recibir una boleta de reemplazo por correo es el 17 de junio. Los votantes que cambien su registro después del 17 de junio deben visitar un centro de votación para obtener una boleta. Los servicios disponibles en los centros de votación incluyen: registro de votantes (hasta el día de las elecciones, 25 de junio de 2024 inclusive), urnas para entrega de boleta , votación accesible, votación en persona (inglés o español) y boletas de reemplazo. La Oficina del Secretario del Condado debe recibir su boleta antes de las 7 p.m. del día de las elecciones. Los matasellos no cuentan.



Para obtener más información sobre el proceso electoral del condado, visite www.eaglecounty.us/vote.