Josh Turner to play newly updated Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

The Vail Valley Foundation on Monday issued the following press release on Josh Turner performing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC), touting the newly-updated venue in Beaver Creek:

Beaver Creek, Colo., Jan. 8, 2024 – With a voice as deep as his Southern roots, Josh Turner’s velvet sound has been the most recognizable on country radio. Over the last two decades, Turner has become one of the biggest stars in country music.

Turner returns to perform at Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $78 and are available now at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; vilarpac.org). VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, Colorado).

Josh Turner burst onto the country music scene in 2003 with the platinum-selling “Long Black Train,” which spent more than 40 weeks on the Billboard country charts. In 2006, the country singer had his first breakout radio hit with “Your Man,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. To date, the popular country singer has sold almost 12 million songs, had a slew of top 10 hits, been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021.

Born and raised in South Carolina, Josh Turner released his “Greatest Hits” collection in Sept. 2023. The album features 11 of Turner’s biggest songs from seven of his studio albums, including the four-times Platinum “Your Man,” three-times Platinum “Would You Go With Me,” double Platinum “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Hometown Girl,” and Gold-certified “All Over Me.” The “Greatest Hits”also includes Turner’s self-penned signature song “Long Black Train,” which has over 315 million streams and is certified Platinum.

Turner released his first Christmas album, “King Size Manger,” in 2021 and last Christmas it was released on vinyl. His first television special, “King Size Manger,” debuted on UPtv in 2022 and is also available on DVD. To support music and arts education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to help students pursue their studies in these fields. Turner and his wife Jennifer, whom he met as a student at Nashville’s Belmont University, have four sons.

Known for his deep baritone and good ol’ fashioned country boy style, Josh Turner combines classic country melodies with a more modern, Nashville-inspired feel. Don’t miss country star Josh Turner at the VPAC on Jan. 17. For the full winter schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.

If you go …

What: Josh Turner: The Greatest Hits Tour

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Starting at $78

More information: Visit vilarpac.org