J.C. Currais to bring larger than life personality to comedy show in Lionshead

The following press release was recently issued on comedian J.C. Currais coming to Vail for a comedy show at El Sabor in Lionshead on Thursday, Jan. 9:

Comedian J.C. Currais is traveling to Vail for a comedy show on Thursday January 9, 2025 for a pop-up comedy show at El Sabor in Lionshead Village.

This will be the third Vail Comedy Show in Lionshead by the six year old organization better known for shows in Vail Village. “We are thrilled to be working with El Sabor who has been a great partner. We have some incredible shows coming up this ski season in their space including this one. Being right on the slopes for a night of laughter is something special, and the tacos and margaritas are the best in Vail” said comedian Mark Masters who runs Vail Comedy Show and hosts the shows.

J.C. Currais is a tour de force. Born and raised in Miami, FL. Currais mixes a larger than life stage persona with a high energy performance style. He has performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly, FOX’s Laughs and TBS’s CONAN. He was named one of TBS’s Top Comics to Watch at the New York Comedy Festival.

As an actor, he has appeared on FOX’s Lethal Weapon, BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood and was a writer on Comedy Central’s TripTank. He made his film debut in the Sundance Film Festival feature “New Low”. He became a series regular on the Disney Channel original series Just Roll With It in its second season.

Every Vail Comedy Show includes special guests. On Thursday Al Jackson will make an appearance. Al has a half hour on Comedy Central, headlines shows around the country and has been seen on MTV, FX, FOX, NBC and TruTV.

This Thursday’s performance is part of a broad lineup of comedians flying into Vail this ski season:

Thursday January 9, 2025 in Lionshead – J.C. Currais (CBS, NBC, TBS, FOX)

Thursday January 16, 2025 in Vail, CO – Pat Burtscher (NYC Comedy Cellar)

Thursday February 6, 2025 in Vail, CO – Ariel Elias (NYC Kimmel, Colbert)

Wednesday February 26 in Lionshead at El Sabor – Chris Higgins (Chicago)

Thursday March 6, 2025 in Lionshead – Katherine Blanford (Los Angeles – Tonight Show)

Sunday March 23, 2025 in Lionshead – Carmen Lagala (NYC – Colbert)

Thursday March 13, 2025 in Vail, CO – Eddie Ifft (Los Angeles – The Comedy Store)

Thursday April 17, 2025 in Vail, CO – Rojo Perez (NYC – The Tonight Show)

Thursday April 17, 2025 in Vail, CO – En Español – Rojo Perez (NYC – The Tonight Show)

Tickets for all events including the J.C. Currais show this Thursday in Lionshead are available at www.vailcomedyshow.com which includes tickets for shows in Avon and Eagle as well. Information about other ski country comedy shows can be found at friscocomedy.com and breckcomedy.com. Questions can be directed to the contact form at www.markmasters.co