O Zone: It’s still early at Vail, Beaver Creek, so every little bit of new snow helps

By
November 26, 2023, 4:01 pm

Skiing in toward Vance’s Cabin near Ski Cooper on Saturday (Kyle Nelson photo).

Vail Valley snow riders were thankful for a blast of winter (finally) over the Thanksgiving week holiday break, with 15 inches of snow at Vail over the past eight days. It was enough to connect the Vail Village and Lionshead areas of Vail Mountain and open top-to-bottom skiing down to Vail Village.

A Sunday morning marketing department email blast to season pass holders was a little ambitious given the slow start to the season so far: “Embark on an unforgettable powder day. With 8in of snowfall in the last 48 hours, conditions are perfect for blazing your own trail through the legendary Back Bowls.”

The O Zone by David O. Williams
The O. Zone

To be clear, the Back Bowls are not open (yes, doing my due diligence, I confirmed that with the PR department). And they’re at least a couple of good dumps away from opening the bowls for the season. The first one could come later in the week.

“Saturday delivered 1-8 inches of bonus snow, mostly in the northern mountains,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Sunday. “Now we’ll see four dry and chilly days from Sunday through Wednesday, and then the next series of storms could bring snow from Thursday through the following Monday (November 30 to December 4). There is potential for decent snowfall from these storms, but uncertainty remains high.”

Some runs that opened at Vail recently: Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Waterfall Face, South Look Ma, Whistle Pig. A Vail spokesperson on Sunday said the colder temps are allowing for more snowmaking to bolster the natural snow, and that crews are scrambling to get more frontside skiing open for the season.

“We’re currently skiing top to bottom in Vail Village only,” the spokesperson said. “But we are working on Eagles Nest Ridge and looking to connect it soon, so we’re working on Lionshead top to bottom skiing.”

As of Sunday, Vail was offering six out of 33 lifts and 25 of 278 trails (8% of the mountain). Beaver Creek, which just opened Wednesday, was offering five of 26 lifts and 2 of 224 trails (1% of the mountain).

So it’s early season and slowly improving, which hopefully can also be said of the new, highly touted My Epic App (your phone is your pass). I have not been able to successfully activate the app after downloading it on my iPhone from Apple’s App Store.

I thought it was just me being a Gen-X tech idiot, but several employees – from lifties to a ticket-office staffer – told me the app has been super-glitchy so far this season. Luckily, I brought my hard copy pass, which was active and ready to roll. I’ll stick with it until they get the kinks worked out.

Meanwhile, I didn’t need my pass (nor would it have worked) at Ski Cooper a couple of times last week, where I ran into some other Vail skiers skinning and earning their early season turns. It was a little boney but still soft and well worth the trip over Battle Mountain Pass up to Tennessee Pass.

We even did a little Nordic skiing toward Vance’s Cabin with the dogs, and capped it off with wings at Mangos in Red Cliff on the way back one day and ditto at Kirby’s in Minturn another day. Very good restaurants. Very good times.

David O. Williams

Managing Editor at RealVail
David O. Williams is the editor and co-founder of RealVail.com and has had his awarding-winning work published in more than 75 newspapers and magazines around the world.

