Home pre-sales now available at the new Timber Ridge Village neighborhood

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the pre-sale process for Timber Ridge Village:

The Town of Vail and Triumph Development have opened the pre-sale process for individual buyers at Timber Ridge Village. Timber Ridge is a 294-home development being built for locals, located just east of the Vail Post Office on the North Frontage Road. Construction will begin this summer, with the first building scheduled for completion in late 2025.

A minimum of 87 homes have been reserved for individuals who are full-time employees of a business in Eagle County. During the pre-sale period, the homes are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested buyers must complete the “Contact” form found on the project website at www.TimberRidgeVail.com/contact. The form will be used to track the buyer selection order. A Purchase and Sale Agreement and a 2.5% refundable deposit will be required for individuals to reserve a home. Any homes that remain unsold after the pre-sale period will be sold through a community housing lottery in the first half of 2025. Those who need assistance with completing the form can call 303-475-4413.

Timber Ridge Village was designed with locals in mind, limiting occupancy to persons and families living and working year-round in Eagle County. Livability, sustainability and convenience were top priorities during the design process. The development is located near the West Vail commercial area and on the West Vail and Lionsridge Loop free public transit routes. Each of the homes will incorporate high efficiency electric appliances and mechanical systems, and the new residents will share the benefits of rooftop solar panels which will be used to power the common elements of the development. Shared rooftop decks and community rooms will be included throughout the neighborhood. Every home includes one separate lockable storage area in the heated garage level of each building.

Five different types of homes are being offered at Timber Ridge Village:

Studio – Starting at $367,100

One-bedroom – Starting at $423,800

Two-bedroom – Starting at $612,100

Three-bedroom – Starting at $869,300

Four-bedroom – Starting at $1,018,100

One on-site surface parking space is included in the purchase price. Home buyers have the option to select an enclosed, heated garage parking space for an additional cost. Pricing on these parking spaces varies and details can be found on the website.

Eagle County business owners were offered the opportunity to purchase from a pool of 165 homes at Timber Ridge Village this spring. Triumph Development is in the process of finalizing those contracts. Business owners still interested in purchasing a home can contact the development team at timberridge@triumphdev.com.

Every home at Timber Ridge Village will carry a deed restriction requiring occupancy by an employee of an Eagle County business who works an average of 30 hours per week throughout the year and earns at least 75% of their annual income from the business. The homes can be either owner-occupied or rented to local residents with long-term leases. There are no income restrictions, household size requirements, or limitations on owning other real estate in Eagle County for buyers. There is also no maximum price appreciation cap on the homes.

For more information, visit www.TimberRidgeVail.com or email timberridge@triumphdev.com.