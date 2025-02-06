Ford Park parking lot closed Feb. 13-16 for John Summit concert

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the Ford Park parking lot being closed Feb. 13-16 for a John Summit concert:

The Ford Park Parking Lot will be closed beginning Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16 to accommodate the John Summit concert.

This Ford Park Parking Lot will be available only to parking pass holders on Wednesday, Feb. 12 until 7 p.m. at a limited capacity. The main gated entrance will be closed, and access to the lot will be through the west end at the Ford Park bus stop.

The Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures, Vail Athletic Fields/Soccer lot and Red Sandstone garage will be open for parking as space allows.

Friday’s concert venue will accommodate ADA drop-off at the Ford Park bus stop. Taxis and ride shares can drop-off at the venue as well. Taxi and ride share can pick-up on the top deck of the Vail Transportation Center and will need to enter the gated area which provides free access from 3 p.m. until 4 a.m. No other vehicle drop-off or pick-up locations will be available from the South Frontage Road.

Vail Transit will provide special event bus service to and from the event with pick up locations in front of the Vail Welcome Center at the Vail Transportation Center and from the Lionshead express bus stop near the Lionshead Transit Center.

Limited vehicle access on the South Frontage Road between Vail Valley Drive and the Pulis Bridge/Nordic Center area will begin at 4 p.m. with no vehicle access from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.

If the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures fill to capacity, motorists should follow directions and signs to overflow parking. No parking will be allowed on the South Frontage Rd. from the Main Vail roundabout to Pulis Bridge during the Ford Park closure.

For information on Vail parking options and passes visit www.vail.gov/parking. For real-time bus information in Vail, visit https://ride.vail.gov. For information on valley wide bus routes offered by Core Transit, visit www.coretransit.org. For information on the John Summit concert, visit www.discovervail.com.