Easter Fun at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek recently issued the following alert on its Easter festivities for Easter Sunday, March 31:



Easter Brunch

Visitors and guests can indulge in a sumptuous Easter Brunch Buffet featuring traditional favorites and seasonal delights. Plus, there will be an additional unlimited Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar available to add on.

Easter Activities

The property is hosting several activities for Easter fun. From Easter egg hunts for both kids and adults to an egg toss and egg painting, there will be no shortage of excitement around Park Hyatt Beaver Creek on March 31.

Easter Egg Hunt (10AM Onwards) – Both indoors and outdoors at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

Golden Egg Hunt (10AM Onwards) – Participants aged 21 and above are welcome to hunt for the golden eggs and delight in the prizes contained within. Only 6 total!

Easter Egg Toss (12PM to 1PM) – The Easter Bunny will distribute chocolate eggs, followed by an open invitation for everyone to participate in the Easter Egg Toss, located in front of the Ski Valet.