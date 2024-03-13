Easter Fun at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek recently issued the following alert on its Easter festivities for Easter Sunday, March 31:
Visitors and guests can indulge in a sumptuous Easter Brunch Buffet featuring traditional favorites and seasonal delights. Plus, there will be an additional unlimited Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar available to add on.
The property is hosting several activities for Easter fun. From Easter egg hunts for both kids and adults to an egg toss and egg painting, there will be no shortage of excitement around Park Hyatt Beaver Creek on March 31.