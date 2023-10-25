Dem party chair slams Boebert, Buck, Lamborn for backing MAGA speaker

Eagle County resident Shad Murib, the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, on Wednesday issued the following statement after the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives elected Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., as Speaker of the House:

Shad Murib

“Mike Johnson will be the most extreme Speaker of the House in history, and his deeply unpopular MAGA agenda will be an absolute disaster for Colorado families. It’s even more shameful that Johnson received such enthusiastic support from local embarrassments Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, and Doug Lamborn. Johnson won his party’s vote by passing every MAGA litmus test — leading efforts to overturn the 2020 election, passing a national abortion ban, and slashing Social Security and Medicare for Colorado seniors. Johnson also believes climate change is a hoax, which is why it’s even more insulting that Lauren Boebert, who represents a district that is 55 percent public lands and suffers from worse and worse wildfires and drought each year, supports him so enthusiastically. We’re going to make sure every Colorado voter knows about how Boebert, Buck, and Lamborn turned their backs on Colorado by supporting a MAGA extremist for speaker.”

Mike Johnson and Lauren Boebert.

Boebert, an extremely polarizing right-wing gun enthusiast from Silt, tweeted: “@RepMikeJohnson Congratulations on becoming the next Speaker of the United States House of Representatives! You assume office at a critical time for our nation, a time where we are in great need of strong, conservative leadership in the House. I pray that the Lord guides you in right paths and allows our nation to prosper under your leadership. God bless you, Mr. Speaker.”

Boebert represents most of the Western Slope, including the southwestern corner of Eagle County in the Roaring Fork Valley, and part of the Front Range that includes Pueblo.

Former CD3 Congressman Scott McInnis recently said Boebert gets a bad rap from the national media when she “sins” the way she did this fall when she and an Aspen man were ejected from a Denver theater for groping, vaping, singing and recording.

Boebert, who won reelection by a mere 546 votes last year, called out Buck, the former Colorado Republican Party chair, and said she alone is carrying the GOP in Colorado.