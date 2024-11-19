Come for the skiing, stay for the music

Vail Resorts recently issued the following press release on a season-long, high energy music program:

Vail Mountain, which opened Friday, is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for skiing and riding, scenic gondola rides, ski and snowboard school, and on-mountain dining at Mid Vail and Eagle’s Nest. Dining options will include the new Powerline Pub at Mid Vail. In addition to the snow riding, it’s all about live music all season long.

Vail, the world’s premier alpine destination, is now the world’s premier alpine music venue. The renowned ski destination, famous for its Seven Legendary Back Bowls and its timeless pursuit of excellence, is excited to announce a season-long, high energy music program that will captivate guests on and off the mountain.

Headlining Performances

Legendary artists Tiësto, John Summit, L’Impératrice, Jungle, and Goth Babe will headline three incredible performances throughout the season, across amazing outdoor venues like Vail’s Ford Park and The Gerald R. Ford Ampitheater (The Amp). Thanks to Vail Mountain, the Town of Vail, and the Vail Valley Foundation, Vail is now synonymous with high energy music performances.

· Tiësto @ Ford Park on Dec. 13: As a part of Stifel Birds of Prey, GRAMMY Award-winning Tiësto brings his distinct style of house music to Vail on Friday, Dec. 13. Known for his electrifying beats and groundbreaking tracks, Tiësto is a world-renowned artist who has shaped the electronic dance music scene for over two decades. Tickets are now on sale. Learn more here.

· John Summit @ Ford Park on Feb. 14 & 15: Electronic house and techno DJ John Summit returns to Vail, captivating audiences at Ford Park on February 14 & 15 with his winter Experts Only weekend. Summit’s Experts Only ski town outdoor event debuted last year in Vail, and this winter’s show follows his most recent album Comfort in Chaos. John Summit creates boundary-pushing music and unforgettable experiences, which perfectly pairs with Vail Mountain’s expansive terrain and Legendary Back Bowls. Tickets are now on sale. Learn more here.

· L’Impératrice, Jungle, and Goth Babe @ Après at The Amp on April 4 & 5: Following two successful years of Après at The Amp at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, the event returns featuring its biggest lineup yet. Après at the Amp will feature an international roster of electronic, dance, and indie artists, headlined by French nu-disco sensation L’Impératrice, British electronic duo Jungle, indie rock phenomenon Goth Babe, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Learn more here.

On-Mountain Pop-up Concert Series

Vail Mountain joins the season-long festival atmosphere with pop-up performances by incredible artists. Following the success of last season’s pop-up performance by John Summit, venues like the Eagle’s Nest Rooftop and Talon’s Deck at the top of Eagle Bahn Gondola will welcome artists throughout the season. Limited wristbands for these pop-up concerts will be available for FREE, with dedicated availability for Epic Pass holders for select experiences.

· Eli & Fur @ Eagle’s Nest Rooftop on Dec. 13: Kicking off the pop-up series is platonic soulmate duo Eli & Fur. This DJ duo unapologetically pushes the boundaries of electronic music and is one of the music industry’s most in-demand acts with unprecedented fervor. Eli & Fur will open for Tiësto later this evening.

· Pop-up for a reason: Pop-up concerts offer guests a thrilling and spontaneous live music experience in an intimate and immersive atmosphere that can only be found above 10,000 feet on Vail Mountain. Guests should follow@VailMtn on Instagram and Facebook for the latest pop-up concert announcements. Will John Summit be back on Vail’s peaks? You’ll have to follow the resort’s social accounts to find out.

Vibrant Villages Vibrate with Music

Vail’s Bavarian and Swiss inspired villages get in on the energy and excitement. Live music can be found around every corner, all season long.

· Après at Express Lift: Starting on opening day, Express Lift at the base of Gondola One will come alive with sixteen Après Days, featuring live DJs like Mark Farina, a name that rings out across the global dance music industry. These events are in collaboration with Vail Mountain’s partners Pepsi and Kona Big Wave Learn more here.

· Dance your way through the village: Guests will be both surprised and energized as impromptu dance parties unfold at bars and restaurants across Vail’s villages. From live music during Margarita Mondays at Los Amigos to live DJs at Treff Cafe on Fridays, to the disco ball at Two Arrows, guests should always be ready for the beat to drop. Phil Long, a local legend, will regularly perform at Vail Chophouse, and Johnny Schleper will make regular live appearances at Vail’s classic après spot, The Red Lion. Vail’s lodging properties also turn into live music hot spots with Cucina at The Lodge at Vail, Tavern at The Arrabelle, and Gambit Bar at The Sebastian featuring regular live music throughout the season.

· From the Underground to the Unconventional: Quite literally below the streets of Vail, Shakedown Bar is a 198-person live music venue that delivers a musical experience you won’t soon forget. With a cutting-edge sound and lighting system with full studio recording capabilities, visitors should venture below ground for an excellent live music experience. New to the scene, Chasing Rabbits represents the next step forward in entertainment. Immerse yourself in Vail’s most unique nightlife scene with a full schedule of music events, including world-renowned DJs.

· Announced Today! Chasing Rabbits will host L.A. based DJ and producer J. Worra, best known for bringing her inimitable swagger and technical prowess to dance music’s underground scene. J. Worra will play on Saturday, Jan. 15 and tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

· Vail Après – Welcome to Winter, Nov. 15 – Jan 5: When the lifts start spinning, Vail Après comes to life. After your day on the hill, dive into après magic with silent discos, art pop-ups, and ice-skating shows, plus tree-lighting festivities and live music that’ll keep you dancing. Returning this year are crowd favorites like Kringle Crossing, a charming holiday village, and “Smile with Santa,” where kids meet the jolly icon himself. Uncover the season’s best at DiscoverVail.com.